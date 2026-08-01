A new book explores the violent impact of misinformation and disinformation on India

Saadia Azim could easily update the famous Rabindranath Tagore poem for the digital age. In her version of Where the Mind is Without Fear, she imagines a country that awakes to a place where “truth travels by foot again”, a different kind of minimalism where we can switch “a lighter digital footprint for a heavier democratic conscience,” a place where partnerships thrive and citizens come together to write a new, truthful narrative instead of blindly believing the one they are offered. To conjure this vision, Azim has waded through a decade of the cesspool that is the Indian internet in her book Forwarded As Received: How Misinformation Turns Viral, Violent and True. The book brims with case studies, from Indo-Pak stand-offs and witch-hunts in Purnia, Bihar, to NCERT textbooks, the making of “Pappu” and the coining of a new vocabulary of jihad (biryani, love, thook). Rhea Chakraborty, Tablighi Jamaat, Sulli Deals, R.G. Kar, all became trigger words in engineered storms of disinformation this past decade, and Azim urges us to stop mapping the anatomy of disparate lies and start understanding the architecture of this system.