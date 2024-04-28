Lounge
Salman Rushdie's ‘Knife’: The aftermath of an attack
Somak Ghoshal 6 min read 28 Apr 2024, 04:53 PM IST
SummarySalman Rushdie’s ‘Knife’ turns the tables on perpetrators of violence, and reclaims power for writers, who are creators of worlds
Salman Rushdie’s new book, Knife: Meditations After an Attempted Murder, hinges on the vicious knife attack he survived on 12 August 2022 in Chautauqua, upstate New York. But it’s much more than a straightforward memoir. In the writer’s words, this is a book about “The Knife as an idea," not just a weapon that has been used to silence writers and artists who speak truth to power.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less