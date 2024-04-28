Salman Rushdie's ‘Knife’: The aftermath of an attack

To give credit where it’s due, Knife is visceral, wrenching, and unsparing in its depiction of the body in pain and the stages of its tortuous recovery. Many of its passages are not for the faint-hearted, especially since Rushdie himself, who has been anything but squeamish, stops short of elaborating on the experience of having his right eyelid sewn shut. This is the same man who wrote in chilling detail about Pampa Kampana, the protagonist of his last novel The Victory City, having her eyes gouged out by her enemies.