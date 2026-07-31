Sandip Roy: Why selective outrage is a trap to shut down debate

If you kill a cockroach you are a hero, if you kill a butterfly, you are evil; morals have aesthetic criteria. —Attributed to Friedrich Nietzsche
As the dust settled on the Jantar Mantar protest in New Delhi, the post game analysis began in television studios.
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders are being grilled by anchors about future plans. One line of questioning that has gained currency lately goes something like this.
What about exam leaks in Punjab or Kerala? Or Karnataka? Are they going to train their firepower on that now? And if not, does that not prove the agitation at Jantar Mantar was just “selective outrage”?
On the other side, I have also seen people saying while the huge groundswell of support for the CJP felt empowering, where was that support when other communities felt under attack. For example, when the government was passing the Transgender Bill, a bill whose provisions were being opposed tooth and nail by many in the LGBTQ+ community? If one showed up for one but not the other, that too was nothing but “selective outrage”.
This “selective outrage” is a curious beast, and one that can be very commonly spotted in our political jungle these days. It deserves some careful study and observation.
I remember when singer Sonu Nigam stirred up a controversy in 2017 when he complained about morning azaan over loudspeakers, calling it “forced religiousness”. He too was accused of “selective outrage”. What about the family next door broadcasting off-key bhajans to the whole neighbourhood and mata ki jagran going on for hours? Recently the newly elected BJP government in West Bengal disallowed Eid prayers from Red Road, a tradition that goes back 50 years or more. It said a major thoroughfare should not be shut to commuters for religious reasons, and moved the prayers to the Brigade Parade Ground. But soon after that, Red Road was shut for a week to prepare for International Yoga Day with the Prime Minister, leading to howls of protest about double standards.
While selective outrage has long been part of the discourse, I started paying more attention to it in 2015 when writer Nayantara Sahgal returned her Sahitya Academy award to protest rising intolerance and lack of protection for the right to dissent. A Muslim man had just been lynched in Dadri in Uttar Pradesh on suspicion that he was consuming beef. Fellow Sahitya Akademi award winner M. M. Kalburgi and rationalists Narendra Dabholkar and Govind Pansare had been gunned down. Sahgal was promptly accused of selective outrage given that she had accepted the award in 1986 for her novel Rich Like Us, just a couple of years after the brutal killings of Sikhs in the aftermath of Indira Gandhi’s assassination. It seems like a fair enough point until you realise that “selective outrage” is ultimately a slippery slope to nowhere.