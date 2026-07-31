Sandip Roy: Why selective outrage is a trap to shut down debate

We know that some of us will care more about Gaza than NEET. And some of us will care more about NEET than about transgender bills. And some of us will not be as outraged by any of these as much as by issues around ethanol and our cars. And there might be a huge number who are very outraged about being denied access to porn sites though they will never sit on a hunger strike in Jantar Mantar on that issue. Of course, one hopes every issue one cares about gets the same degree of outrage from the public at large but that cannot ever be the case. But it does not mean though that we are rank hypocrites because we marched with candles for Anna Hazare in 2011 but not for Irom Sharmila, that one cared about Anna Hazare but not Irom Sharmila. It just means that in the end we have only so much bandwidth to spare. That we still show up for something is sometimes enough.