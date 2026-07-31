Sandip Roy: Why selective outrage is a trap to shut down debate

If you kill a cockroach you are a hero, if you kill a butterfly, you are evil; morals have aesthetic criteria. —Attributed to Friedrich Nietzsche
If you kill a cockroach you are a hero, if you kill a butterfly, you are evil; morals have aesthetic criteria. —Attributed to Friedrich Nietzsche
As the dust settled on the Jantar Mantar protest in New Delhi, the post game analysis began in television studios.
As the dust settled on the Jantar Mantar protest in New Delhi, the post game analysis began in television studios.
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders are being grilled by anchors about future plans. One line of questioning that has gained currency lately goes something like this.
What about exam leaks in Punjab or Kerala? Or Karnataka? Are they going to train their firepower on that now? And if not, does that not prove the agitation at Jantar Mantar was just “selective outrage”?
On the other side, I have also seen people saying while the huge groundswell of support for the CJP felt empowering, where was that support when other communities felt under attack. For example, when the government was passing the Transgender Bill, a bill whose provisions were being opposed tooth and nail by many in the LGBTQ+ community? If one showed up for one but not the other, that too was nothing but “selective outrage”.
This “selective outrage” is a curious beast, and one that can be very commonly spotted in our political jungle these days. It deserves some careful study and observation.
I remember when singer Sonu Nigam stirred up a controversy in 2017 when he complained about morning azaan over loudspeakers, calling it “forced religiousness”. He too was accused of “selective outrage”. What about the family next door broadcasting off-key bhajans to the whole neighbourhood and mata ki jagran going on for hours? Recently the newly elected BJP government in West Bengal disallowed Eid prayers from Red Road, a tradition that goes back 50 years or more. It said a major thoroughfare should not be shut to commuters for religious reasons, and moved the prayers to the Brigade Parade Ground. But soon after that, Red Road was shut for a week to prepare for International Yoga Day with the Prime Minister, leading to howls of protest about double standards.
While selective outrage has long been part of the discourse, I started paying more attention to it in 2015 when writer Nayantara Sahgal returned her Sahitya Academy award to protest rising intolerance and lack of protection for the right to dissent. A Muslim man had just been lynched in Dadri in Uttar Pradesh on suspicion that he was consuming beef. Fellow Sahitya Akademi award winner M. M. Kalburgi and rationalists Narendra Dabholkar and Govind Pansare had been gunned down. Sahgal was promptly accused of selective outrage given that she had accepted the award in 1986 for her novel Rich Like Us, just a couple of years after the brutal killings of Sikhs in the aftermath of Indira Gandhi’s assassination. It seems like a fair enough point until you realise that “selective outrage” is ultimately a slippery slope to nowhere.
It seems like a way to broaden the conversation by highlighting other outrages, to establish a matter of principle rather than partisanship. It appears to focus on the sheer outrageousness of something by stripping it of its political colours. But it’s really a way to shut down debate. The problem with “selective outrage” is that in the guise of bringing new facts to the table, in the name of exposing hypocrisy and illogic, all it does is try and browbeat it into silence.
It’s not “Let us talk about Dadri 2015 AND Muzaffarnagar 2013 AND Gujarat 2002 AND New Delhi 1984”. Instead it’s more like, “Don’t talk about Dadri 2015 if you didn’t talk about Muzaffarnagar 2013 if you didn’t talk about Gujarat 2002 if you didn’t talk about New Delhi 1984.” There is always some outrage that’s missing from your outrage resume which will disqualify you from speaking right now.
In 2015, commentator Santosh Desai had wondered in a column in The Times of India, “When does it become possible to be so repelled by something that one is able to condemn it unequivocally, without qualification or sly justification, avoiding the usual, but what about such-and-such done by the other side in the past?” It becomes, he wrote, all about a “perverse desire to win an argument, no matter what the cost.”
The beauty about selective outrage as an argument is that it can run in an endless loop like a perpetual motion machine. Especially when it comes to issues like freedom of expression. I remember when the protests against the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film Padmaavat were raging around the country in 2017-18, Mamata Banerjee, then chief minister of West Bengal, extended an open invitation to the film, assuring it a safe haven in the state even if it ran into trouble elsewhere. While some hailed her for protecting freedom of expression, others pointed out her government had hauled a university professor to jail for forwarding a cartoon that had mocked her. And then as if to further prove their case, when Bengali filmmaker Anik Dutta made a political satire Bhobishyoter Bhoot or Ghosts of the Future, in 2019, it disappeared from Kolkata screens within a day. No one would say who gave the order.
At that time most of Bengal’s film brigade had been brought under the Trinamool umbrella. When supporters of Dutta called a protest meeting, none of them showed up. Octogenarian actor Soumitra Chatterjee rued that he could not see their protest, hear it or read it. Everyone smirked about selective outrage. It did neither Bhobishyoter Bhoot nor Padmaavat any good.
And so it was at Jantar Mantar. When Shabana Azmi showed up at the protest, those who wanted to discredit her quickly went into overdrive trying to prove her selective outrage by listing what she had not shown up for. Filmfare editor Jitesh Pillai posted that Azmi actually had called out all kinds of political parties over the years, including the Congress after playwright Safdar Hashmi’s murder in 1989 and cancelled her trip (in 1986) to Cannes for Mrinal Sen’s Genesis because she was on hunger strike.
But we should not really need to list Azmi’s protest checklist in order to establish her street cred at Jantar Mantar. Instead we would do better to recognise that to be selectively outraged is ultimately human. If we were universally outraged by everything worth outraging over, from Gaza to Jantar Mantar to attacks on Berlin Pride, we would all be living in a psych ward. And yes, one can be outraged by both US President Donald Trump’s war on Iran and the Ayatollah regime’s treatment of its own people. But to demand that we show the same decibels of outrage for everything is ridiculous.
We know that some of us will care more about Gaza than NEET. And some of us will care more about NEET than about transgender bills. And some of us will not be as outraged by any of these as much as by issues around ethanol and our cars. And there might be a huge number who are very outraged about being denied access to porn sites though they will never sit on a hunger strike in Jantar Mantar on that issue. Of course, one hopes every issue one cares about gets the same degree of outrage from the public at large but that cannot ever be the case. But it does not mean though that we are rank hypocrites because we marched with candles for Anna Hazare in 2011 but not for Irom Sharmila, that one cared about Anna Hazare but not Irom Sharmila. It just means that in the end we have only so much bandwidth to spare. That we still show up for something is sometimes enough.
But the more important question is this. Are we truly interested in change? Or are we more interested in having the last word in the argument? If it’s the former, perhaps we should just be glad that for once someone’s outrage caught fire.
And in that glow, for a moment, cockroaches were hailed like butterflies.
Cult Friction is a fortnightly column on issues we keep rubbing up against.
Sandip Roy (@sandipr) is a writer, journalist and radio host.