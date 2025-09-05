Gourmet 'sattvik’ food is the new cool
As interest grows in the plant-forward cuisine, it is being reinterpreted, in a departure from its associations with temple fare or fasting
Broccoli galette with hummus. Millet bhelpuri salad. Agnoletti pasta with a tomato basil broth. And to finish, a basil seed faluda. These dishes at Rasa, the restaurant at luxury wellness retreat Swastik Wellbeing near Pune, showcase a diversity beyond the tired paneer or aloo dishes on vegetarian menus. The food is based on sattvik principles with seasonal and fresh produce, unprocessed ingredients, and no artificial flavours or colours. The light-filled space overlooking Khadakwasla Lake, with cane light fixtures shaped like bird nests and leaf motifs, further elevates the dining experience.
As interest grows in vegetarianism and plant-forward food, there has been an uptick in vegetarian fine dining. Within this space, sattvik cuisine is being reinterpreted in gourmet formats, a departure from its associations with temple fare, basic eateries, or fasting. In Ayurveda, foods are classified by their effect on mental, physical and spiritual health. “‘Sattva’ denotes purity, balance, and harmony, and the cuisine is intended to foster those traits," says Ritika Arora, director of Delhi restaurant Sattvik. “At Sattvik, we focus not just on vegetarian food, but take into account freshness, energy, and the delicate impact on consciousness."