Gourmet 'sattvik’ food is the new cool

As interest grows in vegetarianism and plant-forward food, there has been an uptick in vegetarian fine dining. Within this space, sattvik cuisine is being reinterpreted in gourmet formats, a departure from its associations with temple fare, basic eateries, or fasting. In Ayurveda, foods are classified by their effect on mental, physical and spiritual health. “‘Sattva’ denotes purity, balance, and harmony, and the cuisine is intended to foster those traits," says Ritika Arora, director of Delhi restaurant Sattvik. “At Sattvik, we focus not just on vegetarian food, but take into account freshness, energy, and the delicate impact on consciousness."

Sattvik foods are believed to have high prana, or life force. Meals should be vegetarian, light, prepared mindfully and moderately portioned. While many think of the food as Indian, it is cuisine-agnostic. “The definition extends to diverse ingredients and cuisines," says Arvind Joshi, Swastik Wellbeing’s executive chef. “At Rasa we serve global cuisine, without white sugar, binding or thickening agents, caffeine, alcohol, or carbonated beverages, and we serve moderate portions, all of which align with the principles."

NOT ABOUT AUSTERITY These omissions do not translate to austerity. Mumbai’s Avatara is an experiential vegetarian degustation restaurant. Their 16-course menus include ones without onion and garlic or completely Jain, with dishes like ceviche of palm heart with yogurt kanji, shukto dashi, and idli with tender coconut pepper fry. “We maintain the authenticity of each dish by simplifying preparations, focusing on the true flavours of ingredients rather than complicating them with more spices, techniques, or unwanted flavours," says head chef Sanket Joshi.

Arora notes that diners often equate sattvik food with boiled vegetables, khichdi, or home-cooked meals. “But diners are astonished when they see the menu or try the meal." Flavourful pastas, stir-fries and sweets, and Instagram-worthy presentation are defining gourmet sattvik menus. But balance is integral.

Grilled vegetable salad with plantain avocado spinach dip, Rasa.

“Heavy foods such as rice, dairy or root vegetables can be balanced with digestive spices or light ingredients, such as leafy greens. Naturally sweet ingredients like dates, figs, and pumpkins are combined with mild spices to make them healthy, but not overpowering," says Arora, highlighting signature dishes from her restaurant like lotus stem kebabs with fresh herbs, jackfruit and raw mango curry with cumin and coconut, and a lasagna layered with zucchini, spinach layers, fresh ricotta, and a tomato-carrot sauce spiced with nutmeg and basil.

Chef Aditya Fatepuria, co-owner of Sattvam, a restaurant chain in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, echoes this. “It’s a lifestyle and can be adapted to any world cuisine. It’s not limited to ancient Vedic recipes but in keeping the principles of ingredients and cooking intact," he says. The buffet-only Sattvam serves over 70 dishes at each meal, including wonton soup, ramen bowls, mango French toast, and decadent desserts like red velvet cake and ghewar tartlets.

Running a sattvik restaurant is challenging. Training staff to avoid re-using and reheating is difficult, says Fatepuria. “But over 12 years of experience has taught us the quantities to prepare and the little that is left over is consumed by our staff."

Missi ghewar, Avatara, Mumbai.

The emphasis on freshly cooked meals that are eaten within a few hours means limited prep, longer service time, and sometimes higher expenses in sourcing chemical-free, seasonal and ethical ingredients, adds Arora. “From grinding fresh masalas to slicing veggies, everything is completed closer to serving time. Increased preparation time requires efficient and well-staffed kitchens."

Despite these difficulties, these gourmet experiences are challenging even meat eaters’ perception of vegetarian and sattvik food being unworthy of a night out. “There’s a cultural shift: people want to eat in a way that feels nourishing, responsible, and forward-looking, without sacrificing indulgence. Gourmet vegetarian dining is proving that luxury and sustainability can coexist—that a plant-based experience can be as thrilling, opulent, and memorable as any traditional fine-dining menu," says Rajnush Agarwal, owner of luxury farmstay Mharo Khet, outside Jodhpur.

Paeru, their nine-course plant-forward tasting menu served in a guava orchard, is largely aligned with the principles. Almost all ingredients are harvested fresh from the farm’s organic fields. “Dining takes place under a canopy of guava trees, where the rhythm of the day—sunlight, birdsong, or starlight—becomes part of the experience."

Several guests request no root vegetables, onion or garlic. With 24-hour advance bookings, customisation is manageable. Some of the dishes on Paeru’s menu include Beetroot Ceviche, Pineapple Leche de Tigre, Leaves Vinaigrette—a salad of diced beetroot in a pineapple broth topped with crunchy beetroot leaves; a carrot soup with jowar lavaash and frond pesto; and millet khichdi with moringa chutney.

With rising awareness on food’s effect on mood, focus, and energy, there is a yearning for a return to simplicity and balance in daily diets and lifestyles. Prioritising quality and wholesomeness, without compromising on indulgence and innovation, extends to dining out: arguably the reason that not just vegetarian, but elevated sattvik cooking is resonating with diners.

Reem Khokhar is an independent journalist based in Delhi.