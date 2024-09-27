What do we mean by equality?

In his new book Who is Equal? The Equality Code of the Constitution, Kirpal takes a hard look at the concept of equality as enshrined in the Constitution, and especially the often conflicting ways in which it has been interpreted by courts in India. Such confusions owe their origins to the Constitution itself, either to its linguistic ambiguity or to the inescapably elitist mindset of its creators. The chief architect of the document, B.R. Ambedkar, had anticipated such scenarios when he pre-emptively warned: “On 26 January 1950, we are going to enter into a life of contradictions."