The high temple of the Freemasons
SummaryStep inside the home of the storied social and philanthropic organisation's appendant body
It feels odd, as a woman, to visit an all-male bastion in a thriving capital city that may soon have a female President. Yet, the Scottish Rite of Freemasonry or the House of the Temple, in Washington DC, is out to prove that not everything old is boring. And, change is possible.
The Freemasons are a fraternal organisation, considered one of the oldest in the world, with “The Scottish Rite" an appendant body of Freemasons. The social and philanthropic organisation were once the talk of the literary world, offering enough occult fodder for conspiracy theorists and mystery writers (hello Dan Brown!) with their arcane and esoteric symbols, rituals, initiation ceremonies, and for wielding considerable political power behind the scenes.
The House of the Temple is where I go to seek fodder for my own story.