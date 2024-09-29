The high temple of the Freemasons

We walk past the Hall of Scottish Rite Regalia, which has oil paintings showcasing the various elements associated with the different degrees—they teach the moral codes and philosophies of being a Mason; a room dedicated to past sovereign grand commanders; another dedicated to the current sovereign commander; and a tiny Cornerstone Hall of Freedom, which commemorates the bicentennial Masonic reenactment of the laying of the US Capitol cornerstone. The Capitol’s first cornerstone was laid by George Washington in a Masonic ceremony in 1793. Ryan calls the cornerstone “notorious", because it cannot be found. The hall, thus, has a “fancy rock", a fragment of stone taken from an area thought to be near the cornerstone. “Some think the British stole it, but based on their record, it would’ve landed up at a museum," she says, urging us to go on a treasure hunt for the “time capsule of Masonic goodies".