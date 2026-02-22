‘Cover-Up’ on Netflix explores the legacy of fearless reporter Seymour Hersh

In one of the early scenes in Cover-Up, a documentary on Seymour M. Hersh’s life and work, the iconic investigative journalist looks straight at the camera, or rather at the filmmakers, Laura Poitras and Mark Obenhaus, behind it, and utters a single stinging sentence: “I barely trust you guys.” The statement looms like an epigraph over the movie, capturing a sentiment that any reporter worth their salt should want to live and work by.

If scepticism is the bulwark of a credible journalist’s mindset, so is a certain degree of self-effacement. It is hard to uphold such principles and integrity in these times when careers live and die on the hill of personal branding on social media platforms. But, as recently as 2004, when Poitras approached Hersh, a pioneer among his generation of reporters, to make a movie about his career, he flatly refused. He still wasn’t ready to turn himself into the story. Eventually, it took 20 years for Hersh, now 88, to say yes. The result is Cover-Up, a vulnerable, at times raw, take on his life, which was released on Netflix recently to a worldwide audience.

The delay has proved to be fortuitous. Poitras and Obenhaus couldn’t have chosen a better time to draw attention to Hersh’s chequered life. As legacy media organisations crack and crumble under corporate pressure (as evidenced recently by the spate of layoffs at The Washington Post, for instance), freedom of speech remains under siege the world over. In spite of the much vaunted first amendment, the US can no longer pretend to be the exemplar of free press. Journalism remains under severe attack, especially since the rise of Donald Trump’s administration, which has cracked down on civil liberties, stifled dissent and used technology to spread lies and fake news.

Hersh is well aware of these dire circumstances and the relative advantages he enjoyed as a reporter in his time. “My career has been all about the importance of telling important and unwanted truths,” as he writes in his 2018 memoir, Reporter, “(...) it would not have been possible for me to be as freewheeling in today’s newspaper world as it was until a decade ago.” But, apart from support for in-depth reporting fading away (those deep pockets that allowed reporters to zip around the world doing their jobs once upon a time), most of the problems of our time remain the same as those that Hersh faced in the 1960s and 1970s.

These were the decades when he broke a series of explosive stories on war crimes committed by the US army in the Vietnam War. His coverage of the My Lai massacre of 1968, in which hundreds of elderly men, women and children were killed by the US troops, remains a landmark in the history of investigative reporting.

Early on in Cover-Up, Hersh says that the biggest challenge he faced, while working as an investigative journalist under the Republican regime of Richard Nixon, was “not so much censorship but self-censorship by the press.” Then, he goes on to paint a picture that feels uncannily prescient. Most Washington correspondents, in his day, were content to attend daily press conferences at the White House or the Pentagon and file 500-word copies that, almost always, accepted the official version of events, no questions asked. They were happy to remain glorified stenographers, who didn’t want to mess with the status quo.

In contrast, instead of joining his colleagues for leisurely lunches, Hersh, the rookie, would seek out the company of the old hands at the Pentagon (which he was designated to cover by the Associated Press, until his reports ruffled more feathers than AP could handle). His personable manner made it easy for him to get people to open up, while his track record as an intrepid reporter inspired confidence in sources, especially those who were concerned about anonymity.

One such tip-off led Hersh to William L. Calley, the American soldier who was accused of opening fire and killing 109 civilians in Vietnam. More than 60 years later, his diligence hasn’t faded in the slightest. Cover-Up chronicles arresting candid moments as Hersh continues to do his work—reporting on the Israeli genocide in Gaza, speaking to anonymous callers, refusing to let go, no matter the risks and dangers involved.

Watching the movie is like sitting in on a masterclass in investigative journalism, inspiring immense respect and just as much fear of repercussions. It’s also a reminder that like Hersh, there is still a new generation of reporters, even though their numbers may be dwindling, especially in the Global South, who continue to wager their life and limb to pursue their calling.

A scene from ‘Cover-Up’.

FOLLOWING THE STORY Hersh’s single-minded determination to pursue a story, at any cost, landed him in trouble through his career. He was hated by the Republican voter base for his reporting on Vietnam, more so because of his role as press secretary to Senator Eugene McCarthy, a Democratic aspirant for the presidency, in 1968. Cover-Up doesn’t focus on this interlude in Hersh’s career, but in Reporter, he writes in detail about his role in the campaign, which McCarthy didn’t win.

After quitting AP, Hersh continued to work freelance, writing for magazines like The New Republic, as well as books of his own. His first book, a deep-dive into the clandestine chemical and biological warfare programme run by the US, brought him into national focus. In the years to come, he would go on to work with The New York Times, break stories around the Watergate scandal, expanding the work that had already been done by Carl Bernstein and Bob Woodward of The Washington Post. But his stars at NYT would begin to sink once he started reporting on corporations like Gulf and Western, which, as Hersh discovered, were tied up with his employers’ interests.

Some of the most dramatic moments in Cover-Up pertain to the mistakes that Hersh made in his career. A prime example was him falling for a collection of letters between Marilyn Monroe and John F. Kennedy, later revealed to be a work of forgery. It created major embarrassment for Hersh. Much later, he misread the role of Bashar al-Assad’s regime behind nerve gas attacks carried out on civilians in Syria. More recently, Hersh was pulled up for a single-source story he published on his Substack. Under scrutiny on the question of sources, the reporter in him finally loses his composure, he fears that he has said too much and put people in danger, and wants to quit.

In her earlier movies, Poitras has covered dissenters like Edward Snowden and Julian Assange, taken on the Sackler family (that owned Purdue Pharma, manufacturers of the opioid OxyContin), and perfected the art of telling stories that were never meant to be perfectly told. In Cover-Up, she returns to the ruggedness of real life, the unpredictable turns her subjects take when pushed too far, and the fact that behind every story lies a complex jumble of decisions, emotions and intentions. And yet, when it comes to the truth, everything boils down to the fact of being clear with one’s conscience.

Speaking about his reports for The New Yorker about the torture and abuse perpetrated by the US army at the Abu Ghraib prison, Hersh gets to the heart of the matter in one sharp sentence. “We are a culture of enormous violence,” he says. “You can’t just have a country that does that and looks the other way.” It’s a fitting motto to his life’s work and his motivation behind persisting with it, late into his 80s.

‘Cover-Up’ is on Netflix.