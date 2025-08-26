If you scroll through the social media handles of celebrities and content creators who regularly share their skincare hacks, chances are you'll come across videos showing them applying oil/cream and then pulling their faces using fingers in the upward direction—all in the hope of getting chiselled cheekbones and a sharper jawline naturally.

Face pulling, essentially facial exercises targeted to specific areas of the face and apparently known to help reduce visible appearance of laugh lines, crow’s feet and even lift up the cheek bones, has recently become a popular trend among those who desire a more youthful appearance. The technique has its roots in face yoga and works on the idea that by massaging certain areas of the face, you can boost blood flow and stimulate collagen production, which helps in making the skin firmer, and strengthen facial muscles, much like how body yoga tones the body.

Now the big question is: Does face pulling really work?