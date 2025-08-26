If you scroll through the social media handles of celebrities and content creators who regularly share their skincare hacks, chances are you'll come across videos showing them applying oil/cream and then pulling their faces using fingers in the upward direction—all in the hope of getting chiselled cheekbones and a sharper jawline naturally.
Face pulling, essentially facial exercises targeted to specific areas of the face and apparently known to help reduce visible appearance of laugh lines, crow’s feet and even lift up the cheek bones, has recently become a popular trend among those who desire a more youthful appearance. The technique has its roots in face yoga and works on the idea that by massaging certain areas of the face, you can boost blood flow and stimulate collagen production, which helps in making the skin firmer, and strengthen facial muscles, much like how body yoga tones the body.
Now the big question is: Does face pulling really work?
Yes and no.
Face pulling exercises do benefit, as many scientific studies have concluded in the past, but it is essential to have a balanced approach that includes wellness practices as well. Consistent skincare that involves cleansing, toning and moisturising, and using sun-block, along with the right face pulling techniques, can help tone facial muscles. It's also important to remember that excessive use of this technique, or any technique for that matter, may be potentially damaging. So, before you start, do consult a dermatologist, inform them well about your specific concerns, and use proper techniques and in moderation as instructed by them.
Before you start indulging in facial exercises, here are some things to keep in mind—ensure that you are not applying too much pressure, a gentle and firm pressure is enough to apply the technique of face pulls, and avoid doing them with dry fingers or on dry skin. Facial oils rehydrate the skin and supplement it with nutrients.
The right facial oil
It's important to choose a facial oil that suits your skin type. Here's a guide to help you pick the right one:
For dry skin: Aloe vera gel offers more hydration, maintains optimum moisture level in the skin, and offers a soothing effect.
For oily skin: Jojoba oil, tea tree oil or grapeseed oil. These oils are light on the skin and help in addressing issues like acne and pimples, by maintaining the oil balance.
For combination skin: Tea tree oil is ideal, as it helps in controlling excessive oiliness in specific areas while balancing skin moisture levels.