Face pulling exercises do benefit, as many scientific studies have concluded in the past, but it is essential to have a balanced approach that includes wellness practices as well. Consistent skincare that involves cleansing, toning and moisturising, and using sun-block, along with the right face pulling techniques, can help tone facial muscles. It's also important to remember that excessive use of this technique, or any technique for that matter, may be potentially damaging. So, before you start, do consult a dermatologist, inform them well about your specific concerns, and use proper techniques and in moderation as instructed by them.