A Bengali adaptation of ‘Hamlet’ takes the stage in Kolkata
SummaryA fixture of Bengali theatre for over 200 years, William Shakespeare's plays continues to be reimagined and recreated in the state to this day
Earlier this month, I had a chance to watch a stage adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Hamlet in Bengali, a production by the theatre group Swapnasandhani in Kolkata. Led by reputed stage and screen actor Koushik Sen, who plays Claudius in this version he has directed, the group has been around for over 30 years, known for its original plays as well as many adaptations of classic texts—be it Shakespeare’s Macbeth (2012) or Malyaban (2006), based on a novel by the iconic Bengali poet, Jibanananda Das.