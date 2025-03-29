In recent times, Bollywood adaptations of Shakespeare, especially by Vishal Bharadwaj, have expanded the scope of the plays in an Indian context, as has Bengali cinema, in a movie like Arshinagar, directed by Aparna Sen in 2015, which was based on Romeo and Juliet. The Shakespearean stage was, at the end of the day, a commercial platform, meant to entertain the public, titillate their senses, and provide a break from the mundanity of life. It was only much later that scholars took Shakespeare into the cossetted academic world, analysed his plays as texts rather than treating them as scripts to be enacted and, to an extent, dimmed to his primary appeal as a mass entertainer.