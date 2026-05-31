How Shrilal Shukla's 'Raag Darbari' hold up a mirror to Indian society after six decades

As Kumar points out in his essay, the linguistic choices made by Shukla in the novel are significant in and of themselves. While Rangnath slips into English words regularly (a darkly funny scene towards the beginning of the novel sees him explaining the concept of a master’s degree to a truck driver), the villagers and Vaidya-ji himself use a mixture of Awadhi, Braj bhasha and the “khadi boli” that eventually came to be recognised as “standardised” Hindi. This divergence is also one of the ways in which Shukla alludes to the distance between the actual on-ground state of governance in Shivpalganj and what the anglicised, college-educated elite think governance should be in the newly-independent nation-state. This issue assumes even greater significance when you remember the aggressive promotion of Hindi as not just “raajbhasha” (official language) but “rashtrabhasha” (national language), feeding into the Hindutva politics that would come to define this part of the world in the subsequent decades.