How Shrilal Shukla's 'Raag Darbari' hold up a mirror to Indian society after six decades

Nearly 60 years ago, one of the most influential Hindi satirical novels was published—Shrilal Shukla’s Raag Darbari (1968). Shukla, a former Provincial Civil Service officer working with the Uttar Pradesh government, presented an unforgettably dire portrait of India’s Hindi heartland through the fictional village of Shivpalganj, where the novel unfolds. In the decades since its publication, Raag Darbari has been adapted for stage and screen, and every new production has underlined the novel’s enduring prescience.