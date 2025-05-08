‘Sinners’ shows that storytellers should own their stories

Quentin Tarantino, steadfast in his intent to direct 10 films only, decided not to direct a sequel to his Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, but Brad Pitt, who loved the script, asked the filmmaker if he would be open to someone else directing. Tarantino asked who, and Pitt named Fincher. This is a double whammy: a director Tarantino loves, and one who has given Pitt his most iconic roles. Even though the film (currently referred to as ‘The Continuing Adventures of Cliff Booth’) is a Netflix project, it is being made solely on the basis of Tarantino’s blessing. This is not a hasty corporate reboot, not a spin-off series designed by committee, but a handpicked passing of the torch: artist to artist.