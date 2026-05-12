5 soft wellness retreats to reset at your own pace

If you thought booking into a retreat was your only recourse for a wellness holiday, think again. A slew of new hotels are now integrating wellness experiences into the stay without making the entire stay about wellness. These are not built to shock your system like a traditional retreat would. There’s no dincharya, no diagnostics, no daily schedule waiting on the bedside table. Instead, these soft wellness retreats are offering something simpler: the opportunity to just be and to experience well-being at your own pace. From the Himalayas to the forests of Maharashtra and the coffee plantations of Karnataka, here are our picks of places where you can check in, sleep deeply, eat well, spend time outdoors, and stop having to think quite so much.