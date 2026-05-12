5 soft wellness retreats to reset at your own pace

If you thought booking into a retreat was your only recourse for a wellness holiday, think again. A slew of new hotels are now integrating wellness experiences into the stay without making the entire stay about wellness. These are not built to shock your system like a traditional retreat would. There’s no dincharya, no diagnostics, no daily schedule waiting on the bedside table. Instead, these soft wellness retreats are offering something simpler: the opportunity to just be and to experience well-being at your own pace. From the Himalayas to the forests of Maharashtra and the coffee plantations of Karnataka, here are our picks of places where you can check in, sleep deeply, eat well, spend time outdoors, and stop having to think quite so much.
If you thought booking into a retreat was your only recourse for a wellness holiday, think again. A slew of new hotels are now integrating wellness experiences into the stay without making the entire stay about wellness. These are not built to shock your system like a traditional retreat would. There’s no dincharya, no diagnostics, no daily schedule waiting on the bedside table. Instead, these soft wellness retreats are offering something simpler: the opportunity to just be and to experience well-being at your own pace. From the Himalayas to the forests of Maharashtra and the coffee plantations of Karnataka, here are our picks of places where you can check in, sleep deeply, eat well, spend time outdoors, and stop having to think quite so much.
SENSORY CALM IN THE MIDDLE OF A COFFEE PLANTATION
Where: Rosetta Sakleshpur, Karnataka
SENSORY CALM IN THE MIDDLE OF A COFFEE PLANTATION
Where: Rosetta Sakleshpur, Karnataka
Set inside a 100-acre coffee estate dotted with natural lakes, Rosetta Sakleshpur has all the atmospheric ingredients of a wellness retreat without any of the pressure to improve yourself on cue. The yoga here is lakeside and beginner-friendly, and plantation walks with the in-house naturalist are more about understanding the different varieties of plants, birdwatching, and sensory attention than step counts.
Breakfast at Teatro unfolds in a glass-walled room with dappled light and greenery pressing in from all sides. There’s a stunning glass-walled chapel as well, which offers some solitude and introspection, should you seek it. Even the outdoor showers in the rooms feel designed to rinse off more than just the day.
What makes Rosetta particularly apt for this list is its faith in small, mood-shifting moments: feeding ducks and fish by the lake, stargazing in the open, a picnic-style high-tea on the lawns, sip and paint sessions, and, of course, a languid spa therapy if you feel like one. It is wellness without instruction, which is precisely the point.
MOUNTAIN STILLNESS WITH RESTORATIVE POWER
Where: Relais & Châteaux Sitara Himalaya, Himachal Pradesh
Perched high above the Kullu Valley, Sitara Himalaya offers mountain stillness that does much of the work before any formal wellness programme begins. The experiences here are softer in tone: Roerich on the Hill invites guests to paint or simply sit with the scenery, while the Anjani Mahadev and Van Vihar walks fold in local mythology, deodar forests and the slow pleasure of being outdoors. For those who are spiritually inclined, there’s also a puja that takes place on the property in the evenings.
SLOW-LIVING PHILOSOPHY COMES ALIVE IN A FOREST
Where: Tipai Wildlife Luxuries, Maharashtra
Set across 34 acres of forest, Tipai is deeply aligned with holistic wellness designed to restore the body and mind through environment, food, and rhythm. The property folds wellbeing into its broader architecture with low-density villas, a chemical-free bio pool, and forest bathing. Its Aaste spa offers Ayurvedic and locally rooted therapies, but the real draw is the mood of the place. Guests are encouraged to spend time outdoors, nap in the afternoon, and let the forest regulate what the body cannot.
A DESIGN-FORWARD FARM WITH REAL SWITCH-OFF VALUE
Where: The Chlorophyll Estate, Manor, Maharashtra
Set in Manor taluka on the outskirts of Mumbai, the four-bedroom villa sits within a three-acre regenerative farm that has taken more than 15 years to come into being. What began as a family-led effort to revive barren land has since grown into a richly biodiverse landscape with over 800 trees and more than 140 varieties of fruits, vegetables, herbs, spices and flowers.
The stay is rooted in quiet, conscious living rather than visible wellness theatre. Meals draw from produce grown on the estate and nearby farms, detoxing from your devices is strongly recommended (but not enforced), and the whole place encourages a more tactile, unhurried rhythm of living you just don’t get in the city.
AN ELEMENTAL RESET IN HIGH ALTITUDE
Where: Lchang Nang Retreat, Nubra Valley, Ladakh
Amid an almost unnerving expanse of sky and peak silence, the body seems to slow down before the mind has had a chance to object. Wellness here is a menu of gentle, place-led experiences that invite you to tune in more carefully. There’s sunset yoga at the sand dunes, where a short drive through Sumur market leads to a session set against the tri-junction of three mountain ranges and the meeting of the Nubra and Shyok rivers, followed by tea meditation. There is a mindfulness session with a monk at Samstanling Monastery, where a walk through the monastery precincts, guided meditation with a Geshe, and a quiet cup of tea are all folded into the morning. Yoga at the Holy Lake takes you to one of Nubra’s most sacred high-altitude sites, reached by a scenic drive and a short hike. Even the Thai yoga massage, done fully clothed on a floor mattress, aligns with the retreat’s philosophy of release and unwinding.
Anushka Patodia is an independent journalist from Mumbai.