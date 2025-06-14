Is the Sonos Arc Ultra soundbar worth its price tag?
The Sonos Arc Ultra promises an immersive audio experience with its new Sound Motion technology and impressive sound quality. But at a hefty price, is it truly worth the investment?
It might be an expensive proposition, and it’s wrapped in an elegant package, but is it a worthy successor to an already great soundbar? Yes, I’m talking about the Sonos Arc Ultra, a true sequel and replacement for the original Arc, which is being phased out. Going forward, the Arc Ultra will be the only option for potential buyers.
Why the ‘Ultra’ tag despite the soundbar looking eerily similar? The company states that the entire interior of the soundbar has been completely revamped. It has undergone extensive acoustic re-engineering to reach its current state.
Pair the Sonos Arc Ultra along with their Sub 4, and you’ve got one spicy combination. Yes, the company may have experienced extensive app troubles, but to overcome the hurdle, this is what was needed. A complete re-engineering and an entirely new way of thinking have brought the American audio maker Sonos back into the fold as one of the leading companies in the industry.