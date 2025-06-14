Is the Sonos Arc Ultra soundbar worth its price tag?

Back to that bass

The Arc Ultra, on its own, is a fantastic soundbar. It’s comparable to the Sony and Bose models I presented earlier. While those models tend to become fuller and more immersive, the Arc Ultra holds its own. And while the Arc Ultra is fantastic on its own and suitable for most people, the Sub 4 is a superb add-on (albeit pricey). The lows hit hard, and the bass consumed the entire floor. The Sub 4 takes things down a notch (and makes you quiver in your room). The explosions have more depth, and the voices are more pronounced. It truly is a room-shattering add-on. You might just have to tone it down lest the rattling get to you.