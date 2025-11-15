Delhi's top south Indian restaurants to eat at right now
The city's food scene is seeing a flourish of south Indian restaurants serving hyperlocal and community-specific cuisines like bun and stew from Syrian Christian kitchens to ‘benne dosa’ at a soon-to open ‘darshini’-style eatery
A few weeks ago, Benne, a darshini-style eatery that opened in Mumbai last year, announced an outpost in Delhi. The social media post went viral with diners excited to try its buttery benne dosa and filter coffee.
While the city awaits Benne’s much-hyped debut this December, another south Indian favourite, HOSA, which first made its mark in Goa, opened at One Horizon Centre, Gurugram, just before Diwali. For months, a hoarding at the site teased its arrival, and by the time the doors opened, anticipation had turned into frenzy. Priyanjali Sinha, a Gurugram-based corporate professional, even skipped work one day to have lunch with her family. “I’ve been to HOSA in Goa multiple times and was eagerly awaiting its opening in Gurugram," she says, adding that the coconut ice cream with jasmine sorbet is her favourite.
While traditional south Indian staples like idli and dosa have long been popular in Delhi, a new wave is reshaping how the Capital experiences the cuisines from the region. There’s a growing appetite for contemporary, elevated interpretations coupled with a renewed curiosity for community specific and hyperlocal cuisines.