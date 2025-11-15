Delhi's top south Indian restaurants to eat at right now

A modern twist on a beloved Syrian-Christian breakfast, the Bun and Stew at HOSA reimagines the classic coconut milk-based stew, traditionally made with beef and lamb and savoured with slices of bread. Chef Harish Rao elevates it with a soft bun and serves the dish in a neat sphere, offering a vegetarian and chicken version. In Kegg Roast and Brain Pepper Roast, Kegg eggs are used instead of the regular ones to create a fluffy egg-white omelette. “We have taken some liberties, but we haven’t tampered with how the dish should taste. We are serving creative dishes that people typically don’t expect at ₹1,500 for a meal," says Khattar, who has introduced Elaneer Pepper Fry, Dindigul Mutton Biryani and Raw Banana Paniyaram, and also retained some Goa favourites like the Curry Leaf Pesto Snapper and Roti Canai. “You will spot it in mamak or mama shops in Singapore and Kerala, run by Tamil Muslim communities who brought these recipes with them," says Rao.