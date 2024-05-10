‘Srikanth’ review: Insipid rendering of a fascinating life
Another Hindi biopic that's low on imagination and verve and big on moral instruction
At my screening of Srikanth, the first three rows were taken up by children on a school trip. I won’t say they were rivetted throughout; there was a lot of squealing and shushing and bouncing in seats. Still, I think the kids got more out of the film and liked it a lot better than I did. I’m not trying to be flippant. So much of Hindi cinema is explaining complex stories in a way a 10-year-old would understand.