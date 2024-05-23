Stefano Canali knows the secret to a great power suit
SummaryIn an interview with Lounge, the president and chief executive of Canali Group talks about India expansion, the changing customer and what makes a great suit
Long before news headlines flashed India as one of the world’s emerging luxury hotspots, Canali had recognised its potential. Two decades ago, to be precise. Since then, the 90-year-old Italian brand, famous for its sharply tailored menswear suits, has opened seven stores, in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata—perhaps the largest retail presence of an international luxury house in India.
So strong has been Canali’s belief in the Indian shopper that it launched a special 10th anniversary collection of the Nawab ( ₹1.2-1.8 lakh price range), a rendition of the royal bandhgala, in 2021. And the belief continues to be strong. “Over the past five years, our business in India has experienced robust growth. Currently, Mumbai and Delhi markets are key contributors to our sales, accounting for 53% of the overall revenue," Stefano Canali, the president and chief executive of Canali Group, told me after the launch of the seventh, and latest, store, in Mumbai’s Jio World Plaza in March. The new store offers a mix of formalwear, the Nawab collection and accessories, with a added focus on casualwear—an attempt to cater to both repeat clientele and adding new, younger, customers.
In an interview with Lounge, Stefano Canali talks about the Indian market, the changing customer and what makes a great suit. Edited excerpts: