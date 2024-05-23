Stefano Canali knows the secret to a great power suit

Long before news headlines flashed India as one of the world’s emerging luxury hotspots, Canali had recognised its potential. Two decades ago, to be precise. Since then, the 90-year-old Italian brand, famous for its sharply tailored menswear suits, has opened seven stores, in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata—perhaps the largest retail presence of an international luxury house in India.

So strong has been Canali’s belief in the Indian shopper that it launched a special 10th anniversary collection of the Nawab ( ₹1.2-1.8 lakh price range), a rendition of the royal bandhgala, in 2021. And the belief continues to be strong. “Over the past five years, our business in India has experienced robust growth. Currently, Mumbai and Delhi markets are key contributors to our sales, accounting for 53% of the overall revenue," Stefano Canali, the president and chief executive of Canali Group, told me after the launch of the seventh, and latest, store, in Mumbai’s Jio World Plaza in March. The new store offers a mix of formalwear, the Nawab collection and accessories, with a added focus on casualwear—an attempt to cater to both repeat clientele and adding new, younger, customers.

In an interview with Lounge, Stefano Canali talks about the Indian market, the changing customer and what makes a great suit. Edited excerpts:

What makes India so important to you?

Two things. Opening a physical store is certainly an investment but it is well spent money, since it allows a luxury brand to properly and effectively deliver all its messages. Online approach (shopping and other services), of course, is important, but I think it complements to the physical store, and not act as a substitute to the experience that you get inside a physical store.

This is our seventh store here, and we plan to add another one next year. We, perhaps, have the biggest luxury brand network here right now, that shows how important we are about this country. Canali was among the first one to recognise the importance of India, and one of the reasons for this remain the similarities between the Italian culture and Indian culture. That’s the second thing.

Just to give you an example, look at how both the countries give importance to family values and food. Heritage and culture have been very strong points for both the countries since thousands of years.

That’s why we knew about 20 years ago the Indian consumer is very discerning, very interested in substantial quality, and very demanding to some extent. That’s why we had the bandhgala jacket as early as 2009. It was as a sort of marriage made in heaven, reinterpreting a traditional garment with our Italian artisanship, like a more articulated proposal from our side. We also came up with a sleeveless version, and it was an instant success that allowed us to get in touch with more Indian consumers.

What changes have you noticed in the Indian market over the years, especially after the pandemic?

The needs of a luxury consumer have largely been around quality and consistency. But now, quality itself is not enough. On one hand, you have to be consistent to you don’t alienate the existing customers and remain credible towards them, and, on the other hand, you need to adapt to keep what you’re renowned for.

We’ve always been renowned for crafting high-quality, sartorial suits. But being so is not enough anymore. And we understood that years ago, and after the pandemic was over, we swiftly implemented an evolutionary strategy as far as the product offering was concerned, towards a lifestyle-led proposal. Basically, offering products that share the same messages and have the same quality but are different style wise. For instance, there’s a light brown suit in cotton linen in the Mumbai store, which can be worn with a pair of sneakers, with a bowling shirt. It’s 100% tailor-made, has nothing to do with the business suit, but still is a power suit.

Has the menswear suit changed, given the changes in style trends?

As far as tailor clothing is concerned, the perfect shape of a jacket or a suit is the shape that best fits a man’s body. But the way you interpret this shape is quite different these days. You can use different materials and proportions. What you get with this mix-and-match strategy is a very different kind of suit that could be trendy, yet very classic.

That’s our strategy, to offer the so-called the whispered luxury. Which means that quality is, of course, the most important aspect for us, and the clothes need the content of fashion as well. But then that content is not supposed to be overwhelming. So nothing bold, nothing stark. It’s something that, at the end of the day, must deliver an evolutionary idea of the brand with an updated, up-to-date result, which is in sync with the ever-changing needs of the consumers.

What makes a great suit?

Many things actually, the construction, the artisan’s skills, the ability to keep on innovating which means increasing the quality while, at the same time, decreasing costs and time. Most importantly, turning the designer’s thoughts into reality in a way that every single ingredient ends up serving an up-to-date and compelling cocktail.