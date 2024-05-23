Stefano Canali knows the secret to a great power suit

We’ve always been renowned for crafting high-quality, sartorial suits. But being so is not enough anymore. And we understood that years ago, and after the pandemic was over, we swiftly implemented an evolutionary strategy as far as the product offering was concerned, towards a lifestyle-led proposal. Basically, offering products that share the same messages and have the same quality but are different style wise. For instance, there’s a light brown suit in cotton linen in the Mumbai store, which can be worn with a pair of sneakers, with a bowling shirt. It’s 100% tailor-made, has nothing to do with the business suit, but still is a power suit.