Storytellers adapt tales to the digital age
Storytellers are finding new audiences as young people seek entertainment away from screens
Mita Vashisht’s voice rang through the dark tent, delicate and clear. For 20 years, the actor has performed a play about Lal Ded, the 14th century Kashmiri poetess. That night she recounted the story of how she was drawn to the mystic poet’s powerful vakhs (verses), the rhythm, sensuousness, and more. She took the audience through Lal Ded’s life, sometimes in song or by chanting the vakhs. The audience was visibly moved. One of the viewers said she wanted to sit in silence after the performance, imbibing the powerful words and experience.