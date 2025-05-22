Want to add some Art Deco into your wardrobe? Here's some inspiration

In fashion, the imagery that Art Deco conjures up is of straight lines, geometrical patterns such as the chevron print or scallops, impeccable symmetry and of rich, mysterious colours like gold and black. There's a sense of grandeur – very Great Gatsby -esque, if you will – that the Art Deco movement evokes, be it in architecture, furniture design or fashion. A movement that was launched at the 1925 International Exhibition of Modern Decorative and Industrial Arts in Paris, Art Deco celebrates its 100th anniversary this year. A design movement that drew inspiration from the industrialization and technical advancements of the years stacked between the two world wars, Art Deco was futuristic but at the same time it's practitioners also imbued it with motifs and icons from the “ancient cultures of Egypt, Mesopotamia to Asia, Mesoamerica and Africa", according to online art magazine Artsper .

While the 1920s and 30s were heady times for the movement, Art Deco's versatility has meant that it has constantly inspired architects, artists, and fashion and jewellery designers. As this round up of ‘Deco’ inspired fashion will show you, with its combination of sharp angles, pretty symmetry, luxurious fabrics and classic colours, it's a look that spells ‘timeless’.

CHAIN RULE

Art Deco's straight lines lend themselves perfectly to handbags. And Kate Spade has an entire collection of special occasion bags themed around it. This Parisian navy-hued handbag from the label is done in pebbled leather and features signature K hardware on the magnetic purse closure along with an adjustable chain strap. Available on Katespade.com; ₹34,070.

View Full Image Bennch Black Chanderi Printed 'Zoey' Deco Kurta Set.

MIXED PRINTS

Angular prints can offset a busy print. Bennch's Black Chanderi printed ‘Zoey’ Deco kurta set is a great example as it pairs the forest-printed kurta with deco-detailed pants. This one is a harmonious clash of patterns. Available on Ensembleindia.com; ₹18,900.

View Full Image Vacheron Constantin Historiques American 1921

DIAL BACK

Teleport yourself to the Roaring Twenties, when Art Deco was at its peak, with this Vacheron Constantin watch. A recreation of a 1921 model, the watch's unique dial design allows a diagonal reading of the time without you needing to turn the wrist. How quirky is that. Available on Vacheron-constantin.com; ₹43.5 lakh.

View Full Image Jorah Men’s Velvet Jacket.

ZIGGY WITH IT

Nothing says ‘Art Deco’ louder than the bold and irreverent chevron print. Add some of that zig-zag energy to your wardrobe with this velvet jacket from Jorah that features the chevron in brown, cream and olive green shades. Its a suave nod to the Deco revival of the 70s. Available on Jorahmen.com; ₹12,000.

View Full Image Rumeli Bangle by JJ Valaya.

GOLD EDGE

Deco's love for symmetry lends itself perfectly to jewellery- inspiring designs that are edgy and minimalist. Give your traditional outfit a twist by pairing deco-inspired jewellery like this Rumeli recycled brass bangle from JJ Valaya. Plated with 22 karat gold, it features the house’ signature chevron pattern juxtaposed with art deco motifs – all of them bedecked with over 11 karats of handpicked semi-precious stones. Available on Valaya.com; ₹20,500.

View Full Image FRAME ‘The Deco’ Scalloped Mini Shirt Dress.

LACY SUZY

FRAME’s ‘The Deco’ shirt dress is a lovely throwback to the 1920s Flapper era. Made from guipure lace with scallops at the shirt collar and hem, the dress comes with a tonal slip that blends under the prettily corded motifs. Available on Net-a-porter.com; ₹51,190.

View Full Image Alaïa Art Deco Slingbacks.

DISCO DANCE

Shoes so pointy they remind you of the Art Deco-themed Chrysler Building in New York… well, that's one way to describe these eye-catching flat slingbacks from the house of Alaïa. These silver-toned shoes are made from mirror effect laminated leather and come with a buckle strap on the back. Available on Maison-alaia.com; ₹1.37 lakh.

View Full Image BODE ‘Deco’ Puzzle Patchwork Shirt.

PATCH MATCH

Talk about geometric precision. Inspired by an unfinished quilt from the 1930s, this cotton-poplin shirt by BODE is patchworked in a geometric pattern called the ‘Electric Fan’ and is a smooth amalgam of two different prints. Available on Mrporter.com; ₹94,976.

