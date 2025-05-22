Want to add some Art Deco into your wardrobe? Here's some inspiration

In fashion, the imagery that Art Deco conjures up is of straight lines, geometrical patterns such as the chevron print or scallops, impeccable symmetry and of rich, mysterious colours like gold and black. There's a sense of grandeur – very Great Gatsby-esque, if you will – that the Art Deco movement evokes, be it in architecture, furniture design or fashion. A movement that was launched at the 1925 International Exhibition of Modern Decorative and Industrial Arts in Paris, Art Deco celebrates its 100th anniversary this year. A design movement that drew inspiration from the industrialization and technical advancements of the years stacked between the two world wars, Art Deco was futuristic but at the same time it's practitioners also imbued it with motifs and icons from the “ancient cultures of Egypt, Mesopotamia to Asia, Mesoamerica and Africa", according to online art magazine Artsper.