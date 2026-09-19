1980s fashion revival: How to wear the trend in 2026

Instagram’s latest 1980s photo fashion trend also comes at a time when dressing up is becoming deliberately expressive again. After years of pared-back minimalism, there is room for clothes and accessories that make themselves noticed. The trick is not to recreate an entire 1980s look, but to borrow a detail or two and mix it with what you already wear. Think a sharply tailored blazer with jeans, a striped blouse with contemporary trousers or a statement necklace over a simple dress. Even a digital calculator watch or a pair of high-tops can add a subtle retro reference.