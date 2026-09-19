1980s fashion revival: How to wear the trend in 2026

Team Lounge
2 min read19 Sep 2026, 11:30 AM IST
logo
Chanel Flap Bag
Summary
From power shoulders to high-top sneakers, these picks give the decade’s biggest style codes a fresh spin

The 1980s are the latest decade to enjoy the limelight, riding a nostalgia-fuelled wave that is playing out on Instagram. From power shoulders and dramatic ruffles to high-top sneakers, statement jewellery and oversized accessories, the decade’s more-is-more sensibility is making its way into contemporary wardrobes.

Part of the appeal lies in its familiarity. Some of the era’s signatures, from padded blazers and bold stripes to chunky chains, have long been absorbed into contemporary dressing. Others, such as big-hair glamour and Madonna-style layering, offer a more playful way to tap into the decade without going full retro.

Instagram’s latest 1980s photo fashion trend also comes at a time when dressing up is becoming deliberately expressive again. After years of pared-back minimalism, there is room for clothes and accessories that make themselves noticed. The trick is not to recreate an entire 1980s look, but to borrow a detail or two and mix it with what you already wear. Think a sharply tailored blazer with jeans, a striped blouse with contemporary trousers or a statement necklace over a simple dress. Even a digital calculator watch or a pair of high-tops can add a subtle retro reference.

From new versions of iconic bags born in the 1980s to contemporary takes on power dressing, these picks show how easily the decade’s biggest fashion codes can be folded into a modern wardrobe.

CHAIN GANG

Chanel Flap Bag

Carry around a piece of history from that era with this marine life-inspired take on the classic bag. Available in stores; price on request.

CULT HIT

View full Image
Casio Digital Dual Time Calculator Watch

Carry the convenience of a calculator on your wrist to keep track of your spending. Available in stores and online; $159.

TIME IN A BOTTLE

View full Image
Dior Poison Girl

A fresh take on the iconic perfume launched in 1985, this version has a bitter-sweet floral aroma with a hint of orange. Available in stores; 15,300.

FRILLY AFFAIR

View full Image
Ashish Divine Ruffles Dress

A bandhini silk organza dress with dramatic stockings mimics the decade’s big-hair energy. Available on Ashish.co.uk; 2,54,600.

BE FOOTLOOSE

View full Image
SWEAR Air Revive Trigger

A pair of high-top sneakers that can be dressed up, worn to the gym or as casual shoes. Available on Farfetch.com; $415.

PADDED AFFAIR

View full Image
Qua Tailored Notch Blazer

Love power dressing but don’t want to look too serious? Add a pop of colour. Available on Qua.clothing; 5,995.

CROSS THE LINE

View full Image
Zara Striped Blouse

Leg-of-mutton sleeves, contrast stripes and a ruffle trim brings that retro vibe to everyday wear. Available in stores and online; 2,950.

TAKE NOTE

View full Image
Betsey Johnson Triple Pencil Hinge Bangle Bracelet

Pop colours and quirky shapes channel the era’s boldness. Available on Betseyjohnson.com; $128.

MATERIAL GIRL

View full Image
Masaba Trinket Hoarder

No ‘80s fashion list is incomplete without a Madonna-inspired accessory that takes cue from her love for layered necklaces. Available in stores; price on request.

Also Read | New, old and nude—New York Fashion Week had a bit of everything
Also Read | Why rhinestones are taking over Gen Z fashion

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

More

Topics

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.