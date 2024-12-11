And the 2024 bride wore ‘very demure, very mindful’ make up

No harsh contours, no strong lip lines or sharp eye shadows—it seems the celebrity bride of 2024 followed the “very demure, very mindful" trend when it came to make-up looks.

Whether it was Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonakshi Sinha, Rakul Preet Singh, Shobita Dhulipala, Shweta Kapur or Radhika Merchant, many A-listers who got married this year went for a soft, ethereal make-up look.

“Make up is very personal. Some brides love a red lip; for some, it’s a nightmare," says celebrity make-up artist Savleen Manchanda, who did the bridal make up for actor Hydari and designer Kapur of the label 431-88. “Bridal make up needs to make them comfortable in their skin."

In case you want to recreate Hydari's look, Manchanda suggests some tips: "I have used soft browns for a smokey eye, which complemented her red lehnga. We have just coated her natural lashes with mascara. For lips, I stained them with red lipstick, not a tint, and kept the lines blurred, so there's a subtle pop of colour. We wanted it to look like rose-bitten lips in old paintings. Aditi has great skin which doesn’t need much work, so we used very little concealer, and skin tints with SPF, to get a luminous, glowy base."

For cheeks, she used a peachy pink shade to give Hydari the “happy bride flush".

For Kapur's make up, Manchanda added a bit more drama with a half liner, while the rest was all about keeping it fresh looking.

Mumbai-based bridal make-up artist Shradha Luthra says the current trend in bridal make up is “embrace your natural beauty", with subtle enhancements to the features. “This look basically avoids anything too heavy, such as dramatic lashes, strong contours, bold liners, or intense lip colours. The key to achieving this style is maintaining an overall softness. Hair, in particular, contributes significantly to achieving a soft and demure vibe," says Luthra, who did the bridal looks for content creator Alanna Panday.

Soft focus

For the soft bridal look, avoid overusing highlighter or glow products, as adding too much shine to appear dewy can make the face oily or sweaty, says Luthra. Another mistake is not mattifying areas such as the under-eyes or forehead, which are prone to excess shine. Do not load the face with unnecessary shine. This look needs a flawless base, so moisturise well before make up, Luthra says.

She suggests using a lightweight foundation for a natural finish instead of a full-coverage version. For the eyes, choose soft, neutral shades (like Hydari’s brown smokey eyes), and avoid harsh liner and bold brows. Keep the lips neutral, like soft pinks, peaches, or nude shades, with a hint of gloss for a natural sheen.

“While the overall aesthetic may be similar, each bride is unique, which is where customisation comes in. Blush placement varies depending on face shape and personal preference. For some, I apply blush higher up to give a lifted appearance, while for others, a soft flush on the apples of the cheeks adds a youthful glow. I always consider the bride's eye shape and size when accentuating them. I might use a soft eyeliner for almond-shaped eyes, while I might deepen the crease for rounder eyes," says Luthra.

In case you wish to experiment with make-up on other wedding functions like mehndi or sangeet, Luthra offers some suggestions. “For the sangeet, the look can have a little more drama with sparkling eyes, defined liners, and slightly heavier lashes. For mehndi, adding a pop of colour can make the look more experimental and unique, chosen based on the outfit," she says. "This way, each event has a distinct style and vibe."

Dhara Vora Sabhnani is a Mumbai-based writer.