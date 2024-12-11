And the 2024 bride wore ‘very demure, very mindful’ make up
SummaryFrom Aditi Rao Hydari to Shobita Dhulipala and Shweta Kapur, this year's celebrity brides have opted for subtle make-up looks. A guide to help you achieve recreate them
No harsh contours, no strong lip lines or sharp eye shadows—it seems the celebrity bride of 2024 followed the “very demure, very mindful" trend when it came to make-up looks.
Whether it was Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonakshi Sinha, Rakul Preet Singh, Shobita Dhulipala, Shweta Kapur or Radhika Merchant, many A-listers who got married this year went for a soft, ethereal make-up look.
“Make up is very personal. Some brides love a red lip; for some, it’s a nightmare," says celebrity make-up artist Savleen Manchanda, who did the bridal make up for actor Hydari and designer Kapur of the label 431-88. “Bridal make up needs to make them comfortable in their skin."