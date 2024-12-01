Top 2024 make-up trends to try out in winter season
SummaryAs 2024 draws to a close, a list of some popular make up trends that you can experiment with for the party season
The year of 2024 has been full of viral micro make-up trends. From pearl skin to a “very demure" look, a variety of styles have served the needs of those who want maximalism as well as minimalism from their make up.
As the year draws to a close, we have compiled a list of seven popular make-up trends that you can experiment with while putting together your year-ender party wardrobe.