Top 2024 make-up trends to try out in winter season

The year of 2024 has been full of viral micro make-up trends. From pearl skin to a “very demure" look, a variety of styles have served the needs of those who want maximalism as well as minimalism from their make up.

As the year draws to a close, we have compiled a list of seven popular make-up trends that you can experiment with while putting together your year-ender party wardrobe.

Pearl skin

View Full Image Pearl skin is great as a neutral look for a brunch or a quiet evening get-together (Courtesy Instagram/makeup_.kit)

An extension of the glass skin trend, pearl skin is great as a neutral look for a winter brunch or a quiet evening get-together.

Care for your dry winter skin first before dusting on pearlescent highlighters for this look. Prep your skin with hydrating serums and creams. Massage well. Dab a few drops of a liquid highlighter on the high points of your cheeks and eyelids. Top with a powder or baked highlighter with a pearl finish. With good skin prep, you can even skip base make up for this look. A defined red pout will help your pearl skin shine more.

‘Asoka’ makeup

Tutorials on Indian bridal make-up, complete with traditional jewellery, created to the tune of “San Sana Naa" from the 2001 movie Asoka were all over social media earlier this year. If you are attending a desi cocktail party this wedding season and going for full coverage, Indian bridal make up can be a good choice. A stitched mermaid sari is the perfect outfit to go with this look.

Brat and demure

View Full Image The Brat Summer trend was named after Charli XCX’s album

In the middle of this year, two fashion and beauty trends that became big were Brat Summer, named after Charli XCX’s album, and “very demure", a trend started by creator Jools Lebron. If your aesthetic is Y2K-meets-party-girl, and you love a thick-liner moment, you belong to the brat group. And you are a “demure" person, if you love a soft blush, lip oil and fluttery lashes.

All about blushes

View Full Image The sunset blush is a good option for a sundowner party (Courtesy Instagram/Alissajanay )

2024 has been the year of blushes. Be it jelly, cream, stick or cushion, brands have worked hard to put out as many blushes in the market as possible. And Internet came up with different names for different styles. The doll blush technique, for instance, involves applying a bright pop of pink on the apples of your cheeks like musician Sabrina Carpenter. Create a few freckles to finish the look.

The boyfriend blush technique, on the other hand, is about the flush you get after a good workout. Apply blush on the centre of your cheeks for this.

And for a sundowner party, go for the sunset blush technique, where you create an ombre effect with an orange and pink blush in a sweeping upwards motion, from your cheeks to your temples. Top with luminizer for the sunkissed feel.

Lip liners

With all things 90s and Y2K in trend, lip liners have been a must-have this year. You could do a classic brown lip liner look with MAC’s Spice lip liner (actor Scarlet Johansson swears by it). Or, you could do a mix of brown and red, even black lip liner smudged into a red. Glossy lip toppers will add just the right amount of sheen. Other looks, such as the sugar-plum lip trend, or honey lips, are something to try with lip liners and glosses too.

Pomegranate and broccoli make up

View Full Image Pomegranate make up gives a healthy glow with little effort (Courtesy Instagram/Waragux )

If last year was ruled by strawberry and cherry cola make up, this was the year for pomegranate and broccoli.

Broccoli make up involves using the vegetable as an applicator to create the perfect faux freckles. For pomegranate make up, use the same berry red tone on your eyes, lips, chin, and temples to add some colour to your face when in a rush. It gives a healthy glow with little effort.

Finish by adding freckles on top, to complete your seed-filled pomegranate look.

Soft grunge and goth

Black but demure would be the perfect way to describe these two looks. A blurred smoky eye with nude lips, a graphic liner, or just a smudged wing—there are many ways to embrace them.

Dhara Vora Sabhnani is a Mumbai-based writer.