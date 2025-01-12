Why it’s time put personal style first

"Holistic dressing" is the latest buzzword in the fashion world. While this approach emphasises well-being, it also underscores the importance of authenticity in fashion choices. But is this just a rebranding of something we’ve always known—personal style?

Last year, everything from “very demure" to “brat girl" summer was trending, reflecting the industry’s rapid shifts, which no one can realistically keep up with. At the same time, the fashion world is undergoing significant transformations. Chanel recently appointed Matthieu Blazy as its new creative director, succeeding Virginie Viard. This change has opened the position at Bottega Veneta, where Louise Trotter, formerly of Carven, has stepped in.

What’s more, Michael Rider will now lead Celine, and Sarah Burton has joined Givenchy after nearly three decades with Alexander McQueen. These shifts are set to influence each house’s signature aesthetics—remember when Alessandro Michele moved to Gucci in 2015? This constant shifting creates a disconnect with the customer. No wonder people crave authenticity, especially when they’re also thinking about mindful consumption. That’s why it’s time for the consumer to put personal style first.

THE POWER OF REPEATING

“It is a tragedy that people have given up their personal style to become victims of the bombardment of imagery, trends, whatever the medium may be. What greater joy is there in engaging with fashion than knowing what works for you and wearing things that make you feel so much better in your own skin," says designer Tarun Tahiliani, known for emphasising on quality over quantity.

Tahiliani is launching a luxury prêt line, OTT, with its first standalone store slated to open next month in Gurugram. He believes that while many labels exist, there is still a gap in the market for a brand that combines an “India Modern" aesthetic with everyday clothes that can be worn on repeat.

Versatile pieces are the core of restaurateur Samyukta Nair’s wardrobe. Nair is the chief executive officer and co-founder of LSL Capital, the group behind restaurants like Jamavar, Mei Mei Mayfair and Bombay Bustle in India, Dubai and London.

“I embrace the idea of repeating outfits quite easily," says Nair, who divides her time between India and the UK. “The whole process of creatively remixing pieces and finding new ways to express my personal style and mood is what I find most exciting." She also seamlessly integrates family heirlooms into her contemporary wardrobe.

“There’s something deeply meaningful about wearing family heirlooms that carry their own stories," she says. “It’s about blending the old with the new in a way that feels true to my personal style, allowing those cherished pieces to shine in today’s world."

The world certainly needs to control its consumption of clothes. Organisations like Fashion Revolution point out that the global fashion industry produces between 100 billion and 150 billion garments each year, doubling since 2000.

To counter this, Livia Firth, a sustainability advocate, introduced the concept that for a piece of clothing to be truly conscious, it should be worn at least 30 times.

To truly align with sustainability, says Tahiliani, “we must focus on elevated, repeatable fashion—this is the antidote to the culture of fast fashion’s constant consumption. We’re facing a global identity crisis: despite having more resources, people are unhappier, overwhelmed by social media, and disconnected from their cultures. Fashion should help individuals reconnect with their identity, not fuel this confusion."

With celebrities like Cate Blanchett, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Catherine, Princess of Wales, making it a point to repeat outfits at important events, it’s a step in the right direction. There is an old-school charm to repeating, and with fashion going through a phase where nostalgia is being regularly celebrated, it is much relevant today.

STAYING UNIQUE

Tahiliani says, “I feel sorry for individuals who feel inadequate for repeating an outfit. It speaks volumes about their lack of self-worth." He notes that decline of logo-driven fashion may suggest that consumers are becoming wiser, realising they have too much and do not need as much.

Nair credits her mother with teaching her the importance of investing in versatile pieces that can be dressed up or down.

“I’m quite temperamental when it comes to shopping, so I tend to buy things as I come across them. While it’s often best to pick up pieces in the moment, the most valuable lesson I’ve learnt is, if it’s not a ‘hell yes!’, then it’s probably a ‘no’. Trusting that instinct has helped me curate a wardrobe that truly resonates with me."

Having your own personal style identity is more important than following trends dictated by the industry, a celebrity or social media. It helps you stand apart and express your individuality. The best part, it encourages you to take the more eco-conscious path.

