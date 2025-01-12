Why it’s time put personal style first
SummaryIn a world of micro trends, the new fashion mantra should be authenticity over excess, and a wardrobe that speaks to you
"Holistic dressing" is the latest buzzword in the fashion world. While this approach emphasises well-being, it also underscores the importance of authenticity in fashion choices. But is this just a rebranding of something we’ve always known—personal style?
Last year, everything from “very demure" to “brat girl" summer was trending, reflecting the industry’s rapid shifts, which no one can realistically keep up with. At the same time, the fashion world is undergoing significant transformations. Chanel recently appointed Matthieu Blazy as its new creative director, succeeding Virginie Viard. This change has opened the position at Bottega Veneta, where Louise Trotter, formerly of Carven, has stepped in.