2025 fashion trends: Nostalgia is still in, so are animal prints

Nostalgia is likely to trend in 2025 as well, going by runway fashion, and the Golden Globes, the year’s first red carpet event and a fashion pageant of sorts. You can see the trend continuing at home, if you sift through the latest collections of homegrown designers, racks of fast-fashion brands and trawl the ’gram for celebrity looks. It’s there to see in corduroy dresses and shirts (The Row made them a thing in its spring 2025 collection), trench coats in different shapes (Kriti Sanon wore a feathered one to the London fashion week, while Diljit Dosanjh kept it a simple black for his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi), and unending interpretations of corsets.