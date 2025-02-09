Valentine's Day make-up ideas: 5 brown eyeshadow looks from the Grammys

The 67th Annual Grammy Awards on 2 February had several great fashion and beauty moments worth exploring beyond the red carpet.

One beauty product that stood out, though, was the brown eye shadow, be it in cream or powder formula. Black smoky eyes might be the go-to look for red-carpet events and night-outs, but celebrities showed more love towards brown tones to create softer, yet impactful eye looks.

If you are looking for Valentine's Day make-up ideas, here are different eye looks you can try, that will match any outfit.

Keep it sharp

Rapper Cardi B went for a sexy look, with a sharp cat eyeliner and a brown lid. Artist Erika La’ Pearl, who created Cardi B’s look, said on her Instagram that she used a deep brown cream pigment to smoke out the sharp liner and finished with a wash of a creamy gold pigment from Danessa Myricks Beauty.

To soften the sharp look, Pearl used fluttery lashes to add a touch of glam romance.

For a goth vibe

View Full Image Lady Gaga at the red carpet during the 2025 Grammy Awards (REUTERS)

Styled in a Victorian dress and micro bangs, Lady Gaga sported a winged liner with a touch of black in the corner smudged out towards the edge of her bleached brows, elevating her goth-esque attire.

A molten sparkle on the lids added that hint of shimmer to an all-black look.



A bit like bridal couture

View Full Image Gracie Abrams at the 2025 Grammy Awards (REUTERS)

To keep her Chanel look soft and demure, Gracie Abrams' makeup was focused on sharp, brushed-up brows, keeping the eyes simple with the corners extended with blurred brown.

Finish with a touch of kohl on the waterline to make your eyes pop.

Soft grunge

View Full Image Charli XCX performed with The Dare during the Grammy Awards on 2 February (AP)

Charli XCX, who won three Grammy awards, sported a “slept in my makeup" look. Her sharp liner was gently smudged, and corners sculpted gently with a bit of colour that also washed over the lids, all from Valentino Beauty.

Use a bit of kohl on the waterline and smudge it with brown eyeshadow to finish the look.

Smoking brown

View Full Image Miley Cyrus at the 2025 Grammys (REUTERS)

Miley Cyrus, who wore a custom Alaïa gown to the Grammy's, opted for a smoky brown eye paired with a sharp black cat-eye liner, all made to stay using a gel pencil and a liner. The brown on her lid was made gentle with a coat of shimmery eye shadow.

For mascara, her makeup artist mixed a deep brown, and black mascara for the brown-eye look.

Dhara Vora Sabhnani is a Mumbai-based journalist.