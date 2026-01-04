2026 style guide: Creating a wardrobe based on latest trends

2026 marks the official end of the beige era as the fashion moves toward maximalism. We are moving away from the safety of quiet luxury neutrals and into a landscape of saturated colours—think electric greens, butter yellows, and the iconic Yves Klein blue.

While the early 2020s were defined by 1990s minimalism and clean girl aesthetics, 2026 is an unapologetic dive into 1980s opulence. This isn't just a trend; it's a sensory overhaul. The silhouette has shifted toward dramatic proportions, featuring sculptural power shoulders, voluminous parachute pants, and playful polka dots that demand to be noticed. It’s more is more dressing where accessories are no longer an afterthought—chunky gold cuffs, oversized brooches, and layered statement jewellery are the new wardrobe essentials.

View full Image Miu Miu Feather-trimmed satin miniskirt

Statement Skirts For a more wearable take on the runway's latest statement skirts from Balenciaga and Chanel look for pieces that offer movement without the extreme volume. This Miu Miu satin mini is a perfect example. It captures the 2026 statement skirt energy while remaining practical. Pair it with an embroidered tank top and sleek silver heels. Available on mytheresa.com; $3,000.

View full Image Sporty & Rich Striped cable-knit cotton sweater

A new take on athleisure A 2026 evolution of the preppy aesthetic that swaps stiff tailoring for oversized, cozy proportions. Think athleisure meets university core for everyday outfits—wear this sweater with compressive leggings, high crew socks and retro Adidas trainers. Available on net-a-porter.com; €240

View full Image Magda Butrym Ruched floral-print stretch-silk mock-neck top $2,035

Print on Print Prints are back in a big way for 2026. We’re seeing a total departure from quiet luxury as high-impact botanicals, heritage plaids, and bold polka dots reclaim their spot on the shelves. Gone are the days of the accent piece, we're building entire outfits with statement motifs. Try pairing a large-scale print like a bold, oversized stripe with a micro-pattern a tiny floral or pin-dot for visual balance. Available on net-a-porter.com; $2,035.

View full Image Khaite Daemon oversized leather blouson jacket