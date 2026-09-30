Designer Shweta Kapur has a new idea for fashion retail: An apartment that travels

Delhi-based designer brand 431-88 by Shweta Kapur has introduced Apartment-88, a retail and experience format that rethinks what a brand store can be. Rather than a conventional shop, it brings the wider world of the brand into a physical setting—one that feels more like a lived-in apartment than a retail floor.
At its centre is the idea of coming home. Clothes from her latest collections will sit alongside furniture, books, objects and people, creating a setting where shopping becomes part of a broader experience. The format is also designed to travel, taking on a different character depending on the city and space it occupies. The first stop for Apartment-88, featuring Biophilia, 431-88’s fall-winter collection, is Kapur’s Delhi residence.
For Kapur, the idea grew from wanting to show the world around 431-88, rather than just the clothes. “The clothes are at the centre, but there are always other things around them for me—books, objects, spaces, people and the things I’m looking at,” she says. “The idea was to bring all of that together in a space where you can see the clothes, but also sit, talk and discover things. I also like that it can travel and take on a different character wherever it goes.”
In an interview with Lounge, the designer discusses her design aesthetic, the thinking behind Apartment-88 and how the definition of luxury is evolving. Edited excerpts: