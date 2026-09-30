Designer Shweta Kapur has a new idea for fashion retail: An apartment that travels

What does being an Indian designer mean to you today, particularly at a time when Indian fashion is increasingly being seen and consumed by a global audience?



"Indianness" is a point of view, and that perspective is different for everyone. My version of India comes from growing up in Delhi in the 90s, and it's very different from someone else's, who spent their childhood in Goa. Hence, there is no one way of defining how an Indian designer has to look. For me, being Indian comes through in many things… the way I saw my mother dressing in saris for office every day, the rainbow sandwich my grandmother made for me as an after-school snack, the smell of rain on mud, and the way we wore our school uniforms, which was not the way they were supposed to be worn, among other things. These things dictate my conditioning and aesthetics, and they often show up in a nuanced manner in my collections. This upbringing also helps me understand the body, proportion, and how women dress. I don't feel the need to make that obvious in every collection.