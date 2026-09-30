Designer Shweta Kapur has a new idea for fashion retail: An apartment that travels

Delhi-based designer brand 431-88 by Shweta Kapur has introduced Apartment-88, a retail and experience format that rethinks what a brand store can be. Rather than a conventional shop, it brings the wider world of the brand into a physical setting—one that feels more like a lived-in apartment than a retail floor.
Delhi-based designer brand 431-88 by Shweta Kapur has introduced Apartment-88, a retail and experience format that rethinks what a brand store can be. Rather than a conventional shop, it brings the wider world of the brand into a physical setting—one that feels more like a lived-in apartment than a retail floor.
At its centre is the idea of coming home. Clothes from her latest collections will sit alongside furniture, books, objects and people, creating a setting where shopping becomes part of a broader experience. The format is also designed to travel, taking on a different character depending on the city and space it occupies. The first stop for Apartment-88, featuring Biophilia, 431-88’s fall-winter collection, is Kapur’s Delhi residence.
At its centre is the idea of coming home. Clothes from her latest collections will sit alongside furniture, books, objects and people, creating a setting where shopping becomes part of a broader experience. The format is also designed to travel, taking on a different character depending on the city and space it occupies. The first stop for Apartment-88, featuring Biophilia, 431-88’s fall-winter collection, is Kapur’s Delhi residence.
For Kapur, the idea grew from wanting to show the world around 431-88, rather than just the clothes. “The clothes are at the centre, but there are always other things around them for me—books, objects, spaces, people and the things I’m looking at,” she says. “The idea was to bring all of that together in a space where you can see the clothes, but also sit, talk and discover things. I also like that it can travel and take on a different character wherever it goes.”
In an interview with Lounge, the designer discusses her design aesthetic, the thinking behind Apartment-88 and how the definition of luxury is evolving. Edited excerpts:
Biophilia is inspired by nature, particularly the idea of transformation. What drew you to the butterfly, and how did that idea translate into the clothes?
It started with a fascination with life and the way it keeps changing. I was thinking about the butterfly, but more about what comes before it—the cocoon, the waiting and the unfolding. That found its way into the clothes through wrapping, gathering, draping and shapes that change with movement. I wanted the reference to nature to be there without being too literal.
Over the years, 431-88 has developed a visual language that feels distinctly its own. How did that vocabulary evolve, and what are the ideas or qualities that continue to define the brand?
It just feels like 431-88. 431-88 used to be my baby where I used to dictate the direction it needed to take but now the brand is a young adult with its own whims and fancies. Apartment-88 is its way of showing this grown-up version, where it really spells out what it is. For me, the essential words would be structure, proportion, sensuality, restraint and movement. I’m also always thinking about how a woman will actually live in the clothes.
There is a tension in your work between structure and softness, strength and sensuality. How do you find the balance between these opposing qualities?
I think it’s about finding your peace in the in-between. The marriage of soft tailoring and structured drapes is what creates a certain feeling in the clothes. I don’t think clothes need to shout to have presence. I’ve always been more interested in that quieter kind of strength.
Architecture is a recurring reference point in your work, from sharp lines and controlled volumes to the way garments occupy space around the body. What does thinking architecturally allow you to do with clothing?
Architecture makes you think about space, scale and proportion, and those ideas translate naturally into clothing. I take apart the rules of tailoring and inject them with a feminine touch, something that only a woman who designs for women can do. I’m interested in what a garment does to the body - how volume changes the way you stand or how a drape changes the way you move.
Your clothes can look effortless, but that restraint often requires a great deal of editing. What does it take to arrive at that sense of simplicity?
Usually, the simpler something looks, the more work has gone into getting it there. There’s a lot of editing - changing a seam, a proportion or a volume until it feels right. I like when the final garment doesn’t show you all that effort. Minimalism is about removing something that the garment doesn't need. If there is no absolute clarity about every small part, then it needs to be removed. When there is no embellishment, the choice of fabric, its weight, how the light catches it, how it feels on the body - everything becomes the design. Sourcing, testing and draping take far longer than what people assume.
Do you think the way women want fashion to communicate has changed? Is there still a desire for clothes that make a statement, or is the emphasis shifting towards clothes that become part of how a woman expresses herself?
I think people want clothes they can make their own. They can still have personality without having to announce themselves. I want a piece to work with the rest of someone’s wardrobe and take on different lives.
The way you wear it is part of the design. Consciousness also changes the equation. Today’s customer is buying fewer things and asking more of each one: where it came from, how long she'll wear it, whether she'll still want it in five years. A garment that becomes part of her identity is, by definition, a considered purchase.
What does being an Indian designer mean to you today, particularly at a time when Indian fashion is increasingly being seen and consumed by a global audience?
"Indianness" is a point of view, and that perspective is different for everyone. My version of India comes from growing up in Delhi in the 90s, and it's very different from someone else's, who spent their childhood in Goa. Hence, there is no one way of defining how an Indian designer has to look. For me, being Indian comes through in many things… the way I saw my mother dressing in saris for office every day, the rainbow sandwich my grandmother made for me as an after-school snack, the smell of rain on mud, and the way we wore our school uniforms, which was not the way they were supposed to be worn, among other things. These things dictate my conditioning and aesthetics, and they often show up in a nuanced manner in my collections. This upbringing also helps me understand the body, proportion, and how women dress. I don't feel the need to make that obvious in every collection.
I don't really begin with the question of how to make something look Indian. I start with the clothes—how they fit, how they move, and what feels relevant. Being Indian is naturally part of how I see and think, so I don't feel the need to make it too literal. Take the sari, for example. I didn't start with the intention of changing it—I have no reason to. I just want to take it forward and make it more relevant to my generation, by making it easier and more enjoyable to wear. I just want to give my perspective, or POV, on how I view our culture and identity. I feel that a little distance from the obvious is how my work stays modern.
The aesthetic isn't global in spite of being Indian - it's a modern Indian one that happens to travel well. I also don't see Indian and global as two things to balance. One is my address, and the other is my audience.
As Indian designers reach larger international audiences, do you think they are increasingly being judged simply as fashion designers, or does there remain an expectation that their work should visibly signal where it comes from?
I think that expectation is changing, but not there yet. International buyers still reach for the familiar shorthand—colour, embroidery, craft. It's a comfortable frame, and it takes effort to look past it.
The Indian luxury market has traditionally been closely tied to occasion and wedding dressing. Do you think that definition of luxury is changing, and what does luxury mean to you now?
The truth is that the wedding economy is still the engine of Indian luxury, and it would be naive to pretend otherwise. What's changing is that it's no longer the only route to being taken seriously. Luxury doesn't have to mean something you wear once. The new definition of luxury is time and use. It's something you wear repeatedly, in ordinary life, that gets better with you. A woman can wear a bridal or red-carpet piece on one night and a quiet, structured everyday garment the next. Designers who can do both, without one diluting the other, are showing what a mature luxury industry looks like.