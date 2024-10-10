Abraham & Thakore's new collection challenges traditional luxury

Abraham & Thakore's Spring-Summer '25 collection, Finding Beauty, slated to be showcased at LFW x FDCI challenges the traditional notions of luxury. Transforming the ridiculous into sublime and the perverse into proper is nothing new to the designers. Thoughtful and clever upcycling has guided their design philosophy since the label's inception. One couldn't help but ask the designers what luxury means to them. "Luxury is a state of mind, a moment of distinction. It’s about imbuing a sense of exclusivity and reverence in what you wear, something that resonates deeply on a personal level. Luxury is found in the details, the craftsmanship, and the thoughtful intention behind each piece, where even the simplest garment holds significance because of the care and creativity embedded within it," says David Abraham. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Their newest offering delves into the forgotten, the cast-off, and the disregarded. Even in their previous outings, the design house attempted to underscore the values of upcycling by recontextualising waste as treasure. "Reimagining waste as treasure is both an intellectual and artistic challenge. It requires us to consistently question preconceived ideas of what is “valuable". It’s a creative exploration that stretches beyond aesthetics and touches on cultural critiques of consumption and waste," says Rakesh Thakore. Finding Beauty, is an attempt to navigate these complexities through fashion, using the very medium of upcycling to challenge societal norms. With this outing the designers aim to inspire the audience to rethink their relationship with materials and consumption.

Also read: A season celebrating indigenous weaves and craft techniques Lounge spoke to the designers on their latest collection and the design process. Edited excerpts from an interview: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Memories trapped in old film reels are expressed on delicate georgettes. At the surface of creation, how was the process of experimenting with unexpected materiality? Experimenting with unexpected materials is an exciting and liberating process. Every time we introduce a new material into our designs, it sparks a journey of discovery. Textures, patterns, and surfaces emerge in ways that often surprise us, pushing our designs in new and unexpected directions. For instance, working with old film reels brought a nostalgic, almost cinematic quality to the georgette fabric, creating a delicate interplay between the old and the new. These experiments offer us the most rewarding part of the creative process — transforming the mundane into the extraordinary, and in doing so, crafting pieces that carry stories and emotional resonance.

Unspooled cassette tapes are intricately woven into organza, forming delicate floral motifs that evoke nostalgia. What inspired you to delve into nostalgic elements like cassettes? We live in an era where technology advances at an extraordinary pace, constantly rendering yesterday's innovations obsolete. Cassettes, for instance, were once a treasured medium for music and memories, now largely forgotten. By reintroducing such elements into our designs, we are not only tapping into nostalgia but also questioning our collective tendency to discard things too quickly. There is a poetic quality to giving new life to something that once held meaning, and by weaving those memories into fabrics like organza, we bring the past into the present, creating an emotional connection between the wearer and the garment.

Sparkle has always been at the heart of the A&T universe. How was the process of reengineering sequins from discarded X-rays? {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The process of reengineering sequins from discarded X-rays was both a technical challenge and an artistic innovation. Our commitment to sustainability led us to explore how we could transform plastic waste, including X-rays, into something beautiful. What’s fascinating is that these sequins tell a story of reinvention — materials once meant for utility and medical use are now recontextualized as part of a glamorous garment, offering a subtle commentary on transformation and reuse.

Mindful production and upcycling have been the ethos of the brand much before they became cool. How challenging has it been to embrace mindful practices in production processes? Mindful production has always been at the core of our design philosophy. We have long believed in the idea of achieving more with less, a concept that naturally aligns with responsible and sustainable practices. We’ve had successes and setbacks, but ultimately, the pursuit of mindful production has been rewarding. It has allowed us to create designs that are not only aesthetically pleasing but also thoughtful and conscious in their impact on the world.

If one looks at the previous collections of A&T, there was a sense of monochromatic austerity, a whispering simplicity. However, over the years, the brand has also inculcated quirky playful touches - from unexpected prints to statement surface texturing. Was this an organic evolution or did you feel the offerings needed a breath of fresh air? {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The evolution of our designs has been a natural and organic response to the brand’s journey over the years. Fashion, like any art form, cannot remain static. We are constantly responding to the changing world around us, to the evolving tastes of our customers.

A&T Menswear offerings have elicited a great response. Did you anticipate such a reaction initially? Are Indian men ready for experimental fashion offerings?

We’ve been incredibly pleased with the positive response to our menswear collections. Indian men are increasingly becoming more fashion forward, looking for clothing that allows them to express their individuality. Our menswear line resonates with those who appreciate a blend of tradition and modernity. It’s an exciting time for menswear in India, and we’re thrilled to be part of this shift toward more expressive, forward-thinking fashion. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

You've also transitioned into homeware. What are the new expansion plans across categories? Expanding into homeware has allowed us to extend our design ethos beyond fashion and into the spaces people inhabit. Our goal is to create comprehensive lifestyle collections that cater to the different needs of our customers, whether in their wardrobes or their homes. Over the coming seasons, we plan to deepen our offerings in both womenswear, menswear, and homeware, exploring new concepts that align with our design philosophy. The transition into homeware feels like a natural progression, allowing us to bring the same attention to detail and craftsmanship into every aspect of our customers' lives.

Manish Mishra is a Delhi-based writer and content creator.