What makes Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla true maximalists
SummaryFor the couturiers, who have worked together for four decades, design is a ‘fantasy fashion theatre’
Entering the house of couturiers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla in Mumbai’s Juhu locality is like being at their fashion show for the first time. It’s all overwhelmingly grand.
A 2ft silver statue of Lord Shiva with Parvati, Ganesh and Kartikeya sits in the middle of the drawing room, atop a glass cupboard. A wall-sized installation of a Japanese crane in brass by Vikram Goyal shimmers across the room. Silver heads of European clergymen outline a console table. Standing 8ft tall in a corner are apsaras Rambha and Sambha, carved in wood. Holding the 200 sq. ft room is a Manjit Bawa painting, depicting a cow and a leopard, their tongues out, forming an infinity sign.
Once the eyes get used to the spectacle, a theme emerges: unabashed maximalism.