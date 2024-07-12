What makes Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla true maximalists

SK: In the early 1990s, for example, chikankari was used mostly on terry cotton; just in front, the back was always empty. We went with pure chiffon, crepe and organza to a printer, who had old, Mughal blocks that nobody had used for years. We requested two girls (karigars) to do chikan work in chiffon, but they refused, saying it can’t be done. After two years, we finally created a collection with chikankari using chiffon and layered it with zardozi, pearls, beads and sequins. We also did garments full of real mirrors, and Kutch work with zardozi and gold. This was early 1990s, nobody had done it then. Soon, our clothes were in London, and Judi Dench was buying them. This was before social media and designer placements were even a thing.