The new cool accessories blend technology and fashion

And just like that, September, the unofficial new year of the fashion world, is almost here. It’s a time when people turn their attention to autumn trends, a season that’s all about fresh colours, new silhouettes, and those must-have accessories. When it comes to accessories, the concept of it bags and shoes seems to have lost its spark. What’s in trend right now are re-editions of archival styles—think Bottega Veneta Lauren 1980, Gucci’s Jackie 1961.

What’s the one accessory we can’t leave home without today? Our phone, and perhaps AirPods. Since step-counting is now second nature, a smartwatch has also become a go-to timepiece for daily wear. This shift in essentials has led brands like Hermès, Loewe and Gucci to create accessories that personalise and elevate everyday tech.

Chanel, for instance, is reimagining its iconic Première Watch, adding wired headphones to create a piece that resembles a double-strand necklace—a design you could easily imagine Gabrielle "Coco" Chanel herself wearing. It’s a piece that marries cutting-edge technology with high-quality sound capabilities, including passive sound insulation to cancel out external noise, while functioning as a watch. This piece of jewellery can be connected to your smartphone, and it comes with a microphone and remote control for volume, audio, video playback and phone calls—making it a true conversation starter.

Also read: Why fashion needs a palette cleanser

While this may be one of the most extravagant examples of new-age fashion, European luxury houses have been exploring this space for a while now. Indian designers seem to have caught on too. They are approaching accessories in a way to prove that tech can indeed make a style statement, and some of these pieces are budget-friendly, practical, stylish, and made in India.

A wardrobe for the mobile

When you think of phone covers, Orry, an internet personality who seems to have a new mobile cover to match his outfit of the day, might come to mind. While matching a phone cover to every outfit might be excessive, there’s no denying that phone covers have become an accessory that presents real potential for Indian designers. Just entering this segment is Mumbai-based designer Payal Singhal. She’s teamed up with high-tech lifestyle brand URBN to create Nano Power Banks and Premium Grade Cable chargers. Singhal already has a range of phone covers created with tech accessory brand Macmerise. “I’ve always loved product design and love to collaborate with different brands to create new, unique perspectives on fashion," she says. “I love phone accessories, as they allow us to express ourselves beyond clothing and are an integral part of any look."

View Full Image Payal Singhal x URBN power bank

Perhaps a phone lanyard would complete this collection—after all, the phone needs its own strap, so people can be hands-free. It also ensures your belongings are safe while travelling.

Straps to elevate your smartwatch

Apple and Hermès have been long-standing partners, and since obtaining an Hermès-Apple Watch strap isn’t as long a process as getting a Birkin, it remains one of their most sought-after products and is often sold out.

Easier on the pocket and just as stylish are Nappa Dori’s handcrafted leather watch straps (which come in four colours with a detachable link and spring mechanism), priced at ₹11,500 each. While their design is simple and minimal, it can immediately lift the style quotient of your smartwatch.

Founder and creative director of Nappa Dori, Gautam Sinha, says, “Tech accessories have always been an important category for us; it’s part of your everyday life, as important as your wallet and shoes. So, we’ve always focused on getting a wide variety of tech lifestyle products in our collections, from iPhone covers to AirPods and AirTags to watch straps now." He observes that the segment for smartwatch straps has been largely untapped in India, and while these aren’t sports-friendly, they certainly make an Apple Watch more wearable. “I’ve started wearing my Apple Watch more with a leather strap; leather adds a bit of elegance to the wrist," says Sinha.

Here comes a twist

Misho, a brand known for its architectural take on contemporary fashion jewellery, introduced its Pebble Pods earrings four years ago. Founder and creative director Suhani Parekh came up with the idea of creating a range of earrings that hold wireless headphones during the pandemic.

Parekh explains, “Life was suddenly super digital, and it meant that I was constantly using my AirPods. But they were, unfortunately, always falling out of my ears, and I’d lose them, or they simply wouldn’t sit well with my earrings. So, I thought, why not make an earring that can solve that problem? It ended up being the perfect combination of form and function."

The designs, particularly the Pebble Pods, which are handcrafted in bronze with a choice of a 22k gold or silver finish, have garnered the attention of fashion editors worldwide.

View Full Image Misho's Pebble Pods

This mirrors the impact of the French brand Paired Earwear, which developed an earring collection to adorn hearing aids in 2019. They brought jewellery to audio devices, transforming how people perceive disabilities, and have since expanded to include iPods.

Parekh, too, has developed her take on audio jewellery. “We’ve continued to build on the design and create pieces in other sizes to suit different AirPod styles and shapes for a little variety, so that there’s something for everyone," she says. “The great part about them is that if you want to wear them as earrings, they can be twisted ever so slightly and be an interesting stud instead." It’s a good example of a chic-geek tech accessory.

So instead of adding yet another handbag or a pair of heels to your wardrobe, why not pick up something for your phone or watch. After all, they are the accessories you use the most.

Dress Sense is a monthly column on the clothes we wear every day.

Sujata Assomull is a journalist, author and mindful fashion advocate.