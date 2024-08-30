The new cool accessories blend technology and fashion
SummaryNever leave home without your phone and earbuds? Designers are creating accessories that blend technology with style and practicality
And just like that, September, the unofficial new year of the fashion world, is almost here. It’s a time when people turn their attention to autumn trends, a season that’s all about fresh colours, new silhouettes, and those must-have accessories. When it comes to accessories, the concept of it bags and shoes seems to have lost its spark. What’s in trend right now are re-editions of archival styles—think Bottega Veneta Lauren 1980, Gucci’s Jackie 1961.
What’s the one accessory we can’t leave home without today? Our phone, and perhaps AirPods. Since step-counting is now second nature, a smartwatch has also become a go-to timepiece for daily wear. This shift in essentials has led brands like Hermès, Loewe and Gucci to create accessories that personalise and elevate everyday tech.