The new cool accessories blend technology and fashion

A wardrobe for the mobile

When you think of phone covers, Orry, an internet personality who seems to have a new mobile cover to match his outfit of the day, might come to mind. While matching a phone cover to every outfit might be excessive, there’s no denying that phone covers have become an accessory that presents real potential for Indian designers. Just entering this segment is Mumbai-based designer Payal Singhal. She’s teamed up with high-tech lifestyle brand URBN to create Nano Power Banks and Premium Grade Cable chargers. Singhal already has a range of phone covers created with tech accessory brand Macmerise. “I’ve always loved product design and love to collaborate with different brands to create new, unique perspectives on fashion," she says. “I love phone accessories, as they allow us to express ourselves beyond clothing and are an integral part of any look."