Lounge
Adaptive clothing: How some brands are making fashion fun for the disabled
Mahalakshmi Prabhakaran 7 min read 01 Mar 2025, 01:00 PM IST
SummaryNot enough brands in India care to dress the disabled well but a few designers are creating adaptive clothing that’s stylish
A few weeks before he was to receive the National Award for Empowerment of Divyangjan from President Droupadi Murmu in December 2023, Sai Kaustuv Dashgupta got into a serious discussion with his mother. “Receiving the award was one of my biggest accomplishments and since the event would be live on channels, I had to look my best. My mother and I had a brainstorming session on what I should wear for the ceremony," Dashgupta, 34, recalls. An accessibility advocate, TEDx speaker and happiness coach, Dashgupta was conferred the award for his contributions to improving diversity, accessibility and inclusivity.
