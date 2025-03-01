Adaptive clothing: How some brands are making fashion fun for the disabled

“We are right now making clothes for those with lower body disabilities," says Sharmishtha Nigam, 20, a member of Enactus and part of the project. “Our first offering is a range of pants, priced between ₹1,200-1,500, with details like velcro strips and magnetic snaps that can be easily worn by those who may have difficulties using their hands. For people in wheelchairs, we have made pants with open backs, which can be wrapped around quickly with minimal support,," she adds. The design inputs for the garments, which will be retailed mainly on the website (riayat.in) came from talking to PWDs. “One of the insights we got was how they are ready to spend money on adaptive wear but the option that is currently available to them is to buy regular clothes and customise them to their bodies—like cutting out or stitching up a sleeve or a pant leg."