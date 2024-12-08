From Aditi Rao Hydari to Sobhita Dhulipala and Rakul Preet Singh, it seems the celebrity bride's dressing theme this year has been all about keeping things simple yet elegant.

While Hydari wore a silk Sabyasachi lehnga on her D day, Dhulipala cut a fine figure in a traditional red sari for her pelli kuthuru ceremony. Singh, who had tied the knot in February, too, had opted for a subtle wedding day look, wearing a hand-embroidered lehnga in soft pastel shades with a blouse featuring sheer tulle sleeves.

If you want to nail the look, as a bride or a guest, this wedding season, we asked some experts for suggestions. Here's what they had to say:

Swapna Anumolu, founder of Mishru label, recommends tonal embroidery for pre-wedding bashes like mehendi, cocktail and sangeet. "Embrace the understated tonal embroidery in soft hues like ivory, blush, mint or pastels. The subtle detailing elevates your look without diminishing the simplicity you’re aiming for," says Anumolu.

Also read: How to mix small and big prints She suggests considering a clean, structured silhouette with minimal embellishments for the pheras. "Go for tonal embroidered lehngas, without overwhelming your style. Think soft textures and fabrics like organza or silk that have a gentle sheen—perfect for the sacred, serene vibe of the ceremony," she says.

Post-wedding celebrations call for a more relaxed, yet still chic, minimal look. Anumolu suggests a range of pret options that can be dressed up or down. "Consider a corset gown with a cape or an elegant sari with clean lines and soft drapes for a sophisticated evening look. A sleek, modern hairstyle—think a low bun or soft waves—completes the loos. Pair with simple statement jewellery, like a single-string pearl necklace or a pair of understated diamond studs," she says.

Keeping things fun Muted hues, traditional reds, simple saris, temple jewellery and fresh flowers are becoming the new-age bridal essentials. Stylist Parul Gauba, who got married early this year, too, went for a minimal look. Her brief to the makeup artist was about keeping it clean and not looking like anybody else. "One wants to dance, one wants to look like oneself. I'm glad that brides today appreciate the beauty of looking like themselves on their wedding day," says Gauba. "There's a certain beauty, refinement and luxury in being a minimal bride. Girls are coming back to basics."

Stylist Shifa Feroze notes that the minimalist bridal looks highlight one's individuality and often focus on fine craftsmanship. She suggests that for pre-wedding bashes, opt for lightweight fabrics. "Like organza or chiffon with subtle embroidery or prints. Pair with sleek hairstyles and minimal jewelry—think a delicate choker or studs. For the pheras, embrace classic textiles like silk or georgette with minimal embellishments. Stick to earthy tones or a single bold colour (like red or gold) to make a statement. Accessorise with heritage pieces—for instance, one standout necklace or maang tikka," says Feroze.

For post-wedding celebrations, she advises going for fusion silhouettes, such as a sari-gown or an anarkali with clean cuts. "Experiment with bold lips or a striking eyeliner to elevate the look. Choose statement earrings or a cocktail ring to keep it refined yet chic," she adds.