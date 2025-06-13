For five days, generative AI became my personal stylist. It told me what to wear and how to wear it. It chose my hairstyle and lip colour. It even suggested to the manicurist that yellow was my colour.

Generative AI—which can do everything from write code, conduct makeshift therapy sessions and create designs for fashion designers—could add close to $300 billion in the next five years to the operating profits of apparel, fashion and luxury sectors, says a 2023 report by consulting firm McKinsey. It can do so, the report adds, by helping streamline design and supply chain issues, but more importantly, it can allow shoppers to try on clothes via their devices, and add chatbots as shopping assistants to help people sift through their wardrobe and make better style decisions.

So, I decided to dive into the world of AI with three apps to see if algorithms could change the way I dress.

One was ChatGPT, the popular US-born general-purpose tool, and the other two were newly launched homegrown platforms, Glance AI and Slayrobe. These three AI advisers, or stylists, saved me time and lessened the burden of making a decision each time I opened my wardrobe. But they seemed to have one agenda: turn me into a blind follower of trends.

Sample this conversation with ChatGPT.

Me: Hey ChatGPT, What should I wear to office today? I work in a newsroom and I want to wear something corporate-ish but a little casual and it should look all very effortless.

ChatGPT: That’s a great idea. I’d suggest going for something like this:

A simple, well-fitted blazer in a neutral colour (like navy, black or grey), but leave it unbuttoned to keep it relaxed. Pair it with a plain shirt. Chinos in a neutral shade, or dark jeans if you want to keep it even more casual. Casual loafers or stylish sneakers. Keep accessories minimal.

Me: This is too boring. And it’s 40 degrees Celsius here, so blazer is out. I’m a fashion writer and I want something different and stylish. Suggest more options?

ChatGPT: Wow! A fashion writer, I’m jealous of you, girl! Of course, here’s something for that “unbothered but unmistakably stylish" look. Lightweight cotton shirt with 3/4th sleeves or rolled long sleeves. Tuck it in slightly at the front (French tuck) for that casual-editor vibe. Straight or wide-leg trousers in breathable fabrics like linen. Chunky flats or sleek platform slides. Bold earrings or a structured minimalist necklace. Go for a low sleek bun. Add gold hoops—bam, you’re Anna Wintour’s cooler cousin.

It’s not bad advice, but recommending rolling up the sleeves or adding an ankle-length skirt for a Parisian touch isn’t exactly going to up my style game.

Then, I turned to Slayrobe. After logging into the app, you have to enter your height, identify your body shape (round, triangle, rectangle, inverted triangle, hourglass), features you want to flaunt/downplay, and your “style agenda" (Effortless Chic, Dreamy Diva, Bold Boss, Timeless Queen). Then comes a barrage of looks, from clothes to jewellery, all based on algorithms trained on over 70,000 styling decision points.

You can also buy the suggested options—the app leads the user to the respective product’s brand website. There’s colour analysis in case you wish to know which shades are meant for your skin tone. And a wardrobe organiser allows you to upload a photo of your garments and create looks, like Cher Horowitz’s outfit-picking computer in Clueless (1995).

“Women are being overfed with trends, and despite this, the universal feeling remains: We have nothing to wear," says Slayrobe’s founder-CEO Pooja Lalwani, who’s earlier worked on fashion tech initiatives at Google and Tommy Hilfiger. “I wanted to create one platform where you can get help organising your wardrobe, style yourself better, know your colours and then post about it." The women-only app is designed to let you post your photos on the feed and as Stories, and follow other people—much like Instagram.

After choosing the option of Dreamy Diva as my “vibe", I asked the stylist bot to help me find some timeless office wear style ideas. The responses were: “Embrace soft, flowing fabrics", “accessorise with delicate details", don’t “overdo with embellishments" .... again, all useful tips but nothing new.

But for a school student like Aashna Gulati such information is useful. “I am still figuring out what my style is," says Mumbai-based Gulati, 16, who constantly experiments with AI apps to find fashion inspiration. “I shop after seeing (on AI stylist apps) what will look good on me. I want to dress like Kendall (Jenner), Kareena (Kapoor Khan) but I don’t have their stylists, so this is the best option for me."

That’s the promise of an AI stylist. It might not give you exactly what you’re looking for but it can direct you towards what you might like.

“AI gets the basics right. It can tell you how a sage green blouse, a pair of canary blue trousers and a burgundy bag will look together but it can’t tell whether that combo will suit you," says celebrity stylist Isha Bhansali, who’s styled the likes of actor Ayushmann Khurrana. “It’s also about how much you care about personal style. Many people are just happy with following trends and shopping accordingly, and AI helps with exactly that."

Glance AI works on this theme: it creates fully styled, shoppable looks based on your body type, personal taste, lifestyle and mood, all on the phone.

After entering my details, Glance AI offered a variety of looks in a somewhat Pinterest moodboard way. Under Ready For Safari, for instance, I could see a myself—the app asks you to upload a selfie—wearing a moss green casual shirt from two brands, one ₹664 and other, ₹1,799, depending on your budget. The options were followed by text explaining how the collection “merged utility and sophistication, featuring earthy tones, linen and structured silhouettes for an elevated, adventure-ready and stylish look". Choice of a green shirt for safari? Definitely not out of the box.

“We’re built for Gen Z and millennial consumers," says Mansi Jain, senior vice-president and general manager, Glance AI. “These are users who want AI to curate for them—not just show options. It marks a shift from marketplace models to inspiration-first commerce, where the AI stylist becomes the first touchpoint of fashion discovery."

Can an AI stylist replace a human stylist? It depends on who you ask. Bhansali compares AI to a calculator, saying “it works on calculations, trends and not emotions, and fashion is so much about emotions."

Jain’s take: “Unlike human stylists, AI stylists scale to millions, adapt in real-time, and learn from every interaction. Our models don’t just react to trends—they understand your style graph, predict what will resonate, and visualise you in it with near-photorealistic accuracy."

The thing is AI can offer answers when you’re searching for your sense of style but it cannot serve you that personal touch that makes you you. Whether it was the taupe blouse ChatGPT suggested I wear for an interview, or the smokey party make-up I did after going through different looks on Glance AI, or the red salwar-kameez I zeroed in on for a family puja, they were all “uniform"-like answers. And so very boring and predictable.

As Bhansali says, “If I told ChatGPT I am on my period, it won’t suggest anything white because that information has been fed into it. But what if my mood is to wear white? Style can be dictated by algos, not personal style."

When I asked ChatGPT if it believes AI stylists can supersede human counterparts, it said: “AI is the calculator. The human stylist is the architect. Both can do math. Only one can build the Taj Mahal."