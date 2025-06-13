I used an AI stylist for five days and hated it
The chatbot saved me time and lessened the burden of making a decision, but it didn't up my style game
For five days, generative AI became my personal stylist. It told me what to wear and how to wear it. It chose my hairstyle and lip colour. It even suggested to the manicurist that yellow was my colour.
Generative AI—which can do everything from write code, conduct makeshift therapy sessions and create designs for fashion designers—could add close to $300 billion in the next five years to the operating profits of apparel, fashion and luxury sectors, says a 2023 report by consulting firm McKinsey. It can do so, the report adds, by helping streamline design and supply chain issues, but more importantly, it can allow shoppers to try on clothes via their devices, and add chatbots as shopping assistants to help people sift through their wardrobe and make better style decisions.
So, I decided to dive into the world of AI with three apps to see if algorithms could change the way I dress.