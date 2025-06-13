I used an AI stylist for five days and hated it

“Women are being overfed with trends, and despite this, the universal feeling remains: We have nothing to wear," says Slayrobe’s founder-CEO Pooja Lalwani, who’s earlier worked on fashion tech initiatives at Google and Tommy Hilfiger. “I wanted to create one platform where you can get help organising your wardrobe, style yourself better, know your colours and then post about it." The women-only app is designed to let you post your photos on the feed and as Stories, and follow other people—much like Instagram.