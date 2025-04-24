How pollution and climate change are making our skin age faster

Is rising pollution making the Indian skin worse?

Yes, and we actually have a lot of data on that. There was a study we did a couple of years ago when we looked at microbiome. We did a sampling on the microbiome of people who lived in very polluted cities, and those living in the countryside or in cities with less pollution. People who live in polluted cities have more issues with their skin. When we look at ageing, 20% comes from our genetics, 80% from our lifestyle, which is epigenetics. This means how you live, if you sleep well, you do sports and so on.